Ranking Best Fits for Milan Momcilovic in Transfer Portal

Iowa State Cyclones star Milan Momcilovic withdrew his name from the 2026 NBA Draft, meaning he will be back in college for his senior year.

Alas, to the disappointment of Cyclones fans, it almost certainly won’t be spent in Ames. Because of the timing of his decision, he entered the transfer portal along with declaring for the NBA draft, meaning he will be looking for a new school to play for.

Iowa State has a roster spot open, but the logistics of bringing back Momcilovic go beyond just a roster opening. Such as the massive price tag he carries, which could reportedly reach $7 million.

A group of suitors has emerged for the Cyclones' star. Let’s take a look at how they stack up against each other and rank the best fits for Momcilovic.

Teams Out of the Running

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; St. John's Red Storm head coach Rick Pitino speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Based on recent developments, the Florida Gators and St. John’s Red Storm are no longer in the mix for the sharpshooter. Florida’s interest was never confirmed, but with Thomas Haugh and Reuben Chinyelu back, they are set.

St. John’s was in the mix right up until the deadline to withdraw from the NBA draft. They landed a massive addition in Tounde Yessoufou, who was a projected first-round pick but decided to return to college.

Both programs would have been incredible fits for Momcilovic and his skill set.

3. Louisville Cardinals

Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey speaks at a postgame press conference after the game against the South Florida Bulls during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

One of the biggest spenders this offseason on the transfer portal, head coach Pat Kelsey loaded up the roster. Jackson Shelstad, Karter Knox, Alvaro Folguieras and Flory Bidunga are all projected starters added in the portal.

De’Shayne Montgomery and Gabe Dynes were also added to the portal, reshaping the team’s roster and depth. Finding a spot for Momcilovic in that mix is not easy, with Knox and Folguieras likely locked in as starting wings.

With so many mouths to feed, this doesn’t feel like an ideal fit for the sharpshooter who is looking to improve his stock for the 2027 NBA Draft.

2. Kentucky Wildcats

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) shoots as Kentucky Wildcats guard Collin Chandler (5) defends during the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

There isn’t a team more desperate to add Momcilovic than Kentucky. They had a tough offseason, missing on several players in the transfer portal, and look to be on the outside looking in of the preseason top 25.

If Momcilovic is looking for the biggest payday, which he has previously said isn’t his priority, it will likely come from the Wildcats. He could slide right into a starting forward spot, especially with the eligibility of Ousmane N’Diaye possibly in jeopardy.

The opportunity to be the leading scorer on a Blue Blood program is certainly appealing. But Kentucky may not present Momcilovic with the best chance of winning during his senior year in a loaded SEC.

1. Arizona Wildcats

Mar 25, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd smiles during a practice session ahead of the west regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

This is going to pain Iowa State fans, but their Big 12 rivals are the best fit for Momcilovic. He knows the conference well and how to navigate playing against some of the best teams in the country for the past three years.

The Arizona Wildcats are coming off a trip to the Final Four and look primed to contend once again for the national title. Backcourt experience was lost with Jaden Bradley graduating and Brayden Burries moving on to the NBA, but head coach Tommy Lloyd restocked with Derek Dixon, a transfer from the North Carolina Tar Heels, and five-star recruit Caleb Holt.

Momcilovic could slide seamlessly into the lineup in place of Koa Peat, who kept his name in the 2026 NBA Draft. Surrounded by talent to help compensate for his weaknesses, he could thrive and improve his stock the most playing in Tucson, but it would crush Cyclones fans to witness that.