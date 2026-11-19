Coming into the 2026 college football season, expectations were incredibly low for the Iowa State Cyclones.

After head coach Matt Campbell left for the Penn State Nittany Lions and took virtually the entire coaching staff and most of the roster with him, Jimmy Rogers was left with a blank slate to restock the program.

He brought in coaches and players of his own from the Washington State Cougars, but many people expected the Cyclones to be amongst the worst teams in the country. Some predictions had them finishing in last place in the Big 12 because no one knew what to expect from a team that returned zero starters from the 2025 team.

Knowing the track record of Rogers, no one should be too surprised that Iowa State is exceeding expectations. With a 5-5 record, they are one win away from becoming bowl-eligible, and they deserve a lot more credit than they are receiving for the difficulty of the schedule they have navigated.

Iowa State has faced an offensive guantlet this season

Iowa State defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit talks to media during the football defensive coaches media opportunity at the university’s Stark Athletic center on Feb. 13, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Cyclones have faced eight Power Four teams thus far this season: the Iowa Hawkeyes and seven Big 12 opponents. As shared by The Solid Verbal College Football Show on X, none of those teams have had an offense ranked 80th or worse in points per drive.

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The only other team in the country that can say the same is the TCU Horned Frogs. That speaks volumes to just how good the Big 12 is, despite not always getting credit as a top football conference, because there aren’t many, if any, easy opponents to navigate on the offensive side of the ball.

12 out of the 16 teams in the Big 12 haven’t played multiple opponents who fall outside of the range shared by The Solid Verbal College Football Show. The Baylor Bears are the only team that has faced more than two such opponents this season.

That should provide some perspective for people who have questioned why Iowa State has struggled at points this season to get on track. They have played explosive offenses week in and week out, a challenge for even the best teams in the country, let alone one that has first-year starters up and down the roster and entered the season without arguably their best player on defense, transfer safety Braden Awls.

Which P4 teams have played the most P4 teams with OFFENSES ranked 80th or *worse* in points/drive? pic.twitter.com/mBXAg40vqN — The Solid Verbal College Football Show (@SolidVerbal) November 17, 2026

That zero is going to stay intact for the Cyclones through Week 12. They are heading on the road to face the UCF Knights, who are above that threshold as well this season.

There have been a few disappointing defensive performances by Iowa State this season, with a contributing factor being that they are the worst tackling team in the country. Miscues like that will pile up quickly when facing so many strong offensive teams, but the unit did look like it was turning a corner in a dominant win over the Cincinnati Bearcats in Week 11.

If that was a sign of things to come, the Cyclones are poised to end the season on a high note with their offense clicking on all cylinders behind star running back Aiden Flora and quarterback Jaylen Raynor.