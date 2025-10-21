Matt Campbell Provides Mixed Injury Update for Iowa State Cyclones
The Iowa State Cyclones are coming off their bye week and will be getting ready for a showdown in Week 9 against the BYU Cougars. The Cougars will be entering this game with an undefeated record at 7-0 and the Cyclones are at 5-2, seeking to snap a two-game losing streak.
This is the most important game of the season for Iowa State, who need to get a signature win against the 11th ranked team in the country. With winning the Big 12 still being the goal for the team, they need to knock off an undefeated foe in the conference.
As shown by their record, it is not going to be easy to beat BYU. This is a team that is coming off a great win against the Utah Utes and have arguably the best rushing attack in the conference. While that unit has been strong for the team for the most part, a recent injury could negatively impact them.
Head Coach Matt Campbell recently spoke about a mixed injury update for the team that has some good news and potentially some bad news.
The most significant development for the team is that their star defender, Domonique Orange, missed practice and is currently questionable for the game. The talented defensive lineman is one of the best in the country and is arguably the best defender on the team. Not having him against an offense that is going to be trying to run the ball is far from ideal.
Furthermore, while the Orange news isn’t good, Campbell did speak about some positive updates. Running back Carson Hansen is going to be off the injury report and will be a full go on Saturday. After missing the game against the Colorado Buffaloes, the extra week off certainly came in handy to get him back.
Now, the team will have their talented duo at full strength in the backfield. The emergence of Abu Sama III in the last couple of weeks has been really encouraging too see and now they will have both running backs ready to go.
Also, it is good news that kicker Kyle Konrardy appears to be ready to return as well. His absence was noticeably felt on special teams, with the coaching staff having to go for it in situations that they would have usually kicked.
While it is great that Hansen and Konrardy are going to be back it seems like for this matchup, Orange being listed as questionable is a major concern. If he is unable to go, the rushing defense won’t be the same without him.