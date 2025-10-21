Stopping BYU Cougars in This Key Area Is a Must for Iowa State Cyclones
With their second bye of the season now in the rearview mirror, the Iowa State Cyclones will be focused on their matchup against the 11th ranked BYU Cougars. This is shaping up to be the most important game of the year for the Cyclones, and it is one that they have to find a way to win.
Iowa State will be coming into the matchup with back-to-back conference losses on the road. While losing to the Cincinnati Bearcats was understandable, the loss to the Colorado Buffaloes is a harder pill to swallow.
Now, they have their backs up against the wall in the Big 12 but will fortunately be playing at home in what will be their homecoming game. Jack Trice Stadium should be rocking on Saturday afternoon and the Cyclones will need all they can get to beat the Cougars.
Iowa State has been a much better team at home this campaign than on the road and they will be hoping to earn a signature win. In order to do so, the formula to beating BYU is fairly clear, but it won’t be easy.
Stopping the Run Will Be Key
It will be no secret that the Cougars are going to come on the road and try to run the football on the Cyclones. For the most part, the run defense for Iowa State has been good this season, but it hasn’t been great. In their loss to the Bearcats, this was a unit that was gashed on the ground. Fortunately, they bounced back with a much better performance against the Buffaloes.
For BYU, their rushing attack is led by their star running back LJ Martin, who has totaled 774 rushing yards and four rushing scores so far this year. Furthermore, their quarterback, Bear Bachmeier, is a significant threat on the ground. He is tied for the conference lead in rushing scores with eight and keeping him contained will be important.
Fortunately, the Cyclones have seen a number of promising mobile quarterbacks this year and have had an extra week to prepare for the Cougars’ rushing game. If Iowa State can jump out to an early lead and change the game script up a bit for BYU and make them have to throw the ball a bit more, it would be highly beneficial for them.
As an underdog at home, a lot of things are going to have to go right in this one for Iowa State. Stopping the run is going to be arguably the most important thing for them, but the offense will also have to capitalize when given the chance.