Michigan, Illinois Matchup Will Have Major Implications for Iowa State Cyclones

The Iowa State Cyclones will be getting set for a big matchup on Saturday against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in a Top 25 matchup. However, a game in the Big 10 on Friday night will be an important one for them to keep their eyes on.

It has been a fantastic campaign for the Cyclones this season. With one of the best records in college basketball in arguably the toughest conference, there is a lot to like about the outlook for the team. While Iowa State has exceeded expectations, they will now be trying to get the best possible seed for March Madness.

Their next two games are going to be pivotal for achieving that with Top 25 matchups against the Red Raiders and the Arizona Wildcats. Of the two, the one against the Wildcats has been the one circled on the calendar for quite some time.

While the Cyclones will have to handle their own business, there have been some games of late that will have implications on their current positioning. The other day, the UConn Huskies blew out the St. John’s Red Storm, which has undoubtedly helped their standing.

On Friday, another game that is going to have major implications is the matchup between the Michigan Wolverines and the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Big 10 Matchup Could Determine a One Seed

Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In this matchup on Friday night, it very well could be for a spot on the one line in March Madness. Currently, the Wolverines are ranked number three in the nation following a close loss to the Duke Blue Devils who have likely locked up a top seed.

Now, they will be looking to fend off the Fighting Illini, who are currently ranked 10th. Another loss, even to a good opponent like Illinois could knock Michigan out of the top five in the AP Poll and potentially off the one-line. With the Huskies potentially primed to move up, Iowa State could keep their spot with a Wolverines loss.

On the flip side, another marquee for Michigan likely would result in them being a solid one-seed heading into the Big 10 tournament. With a bunch of byes before they would actually have to play as well, the Wolverines would be in an excellent spot.

While there is obviously a lot on the line for the talented teams from the Big 10, the Cyclones should also have a close eye on this matchup and likely will be pulling for Illinois.