Ranking Three Most Challenging Games For Iowa State Cyclones This Season
The Iowa State Cyclones are heading into their second bye week of the season with a 5-2 record and 2-2 record in the conference. Unfortunately, the two games leading into their off week did not go well and the program is now on their first losing streak of the year.
Due to some competition in the Big 12 performing well, this stretch has cripped the Cyclones’ chances of making the Big 12 title game. At this point, it feels like Iowa State will have to win their remaining games and likely get some help along the way if they are to compete for a conference title.
The bye week does come at a good time for a team that needs a bit of a reset following a couple of disappointing performances. However, they are going to be entering a very tough stretch and have some good opponents coming up after the bye week. Here is a ranking of the three most challenging games for the Cyclones coming up.
Week 10: Home vs. Arizona State Sun Devils
In Week 7, the Sun Devils suffered their first conference loss of the year to the Utah Utes on the road. In what was a poor weather game, Arizona State was blown out and saw themselves drop from the Top 25. It is worth noting that they were without their quarterback Sam Leavitt in this one and the team certainly missed their signal caller.
When Leavitt is healthy this is a completely different team than who played the Utes and with a few weeks until the matchup, the Cyclones will likely be facing him. The Sun Devils have a big game coming up against the Texas Tech Red Raiders and a win would likely propel them right back into the Top 25.
Week 11: @ TCU Horned Frogs
Road games have clearly been a challenge for Iowa State so far this year and playing against the Horned Frogs on the road will not be an easy task. Despite also having two losses, TCU is a pretty strong team that has a couple of good wins on their resume. While they might not be the most-talented team that the Cyclones will face down the stretch, being on the road makes this one a tough game.
Week 9: Home vs. BYU Cougars
Right off their bye week, the Cyclones are going to be tested by arguably their most difficult opponent of the season. The Cougars are currently ranked 15th in the country and have been playing some excellent football.
Fortunately, this game will be played at home for Iowa State, and it is also their homecoming game. That stadium should be juiced up for the matchup, and this is the type of game that could turn things around in a positive way for the team following two straight conference losses.