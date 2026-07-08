Non-Conference Schedule Revealed for Iowa State Basketball

While the college basketball season might be a few months away, there is a lot of excitement surrounding the Iowa State Cyclones.

Last season, the Cyclones were able to achieve some impressive things. Iowa State started off the campaign with an impressive 16-0 record. This resulted in them being ranked as high as number two in the country, which is an amazing feat to accomplish.

While there were some hiccups on the road at times this year, Iowa State played really well overall. The Big 12 was an extremely challenging conference, and the Cyclones being able to be one of the best teams resulted in them being a two-seed for the NCAA Tournament.

Even without their star player Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State was able to make the Sweet 16 before ultimately being knocked out. While the end of the campaign might have been a bit disappointing, the team still had a great season overall.

Now, with a good chunk of the core from last season no longer being with the program, there are going to be new faces making their way to Ames. Recently, the team announced their non-conference schedule to start the season, and after how well the team got off to start last year, they will be seeking to do the same.

Non-Conference Schedule Highlighted by Showdown With Purdue

With a couple of exhibition games to start things off, the Cyclones will then be starting off the season with a game against the Memphis Tigers in South Dakota. Then after some easier games at Hilton Coliseum, Iowa State will be heading out to Las Vegas for a showdown with San Diego State before the Players Era Festival gets going.

The Players Era Festival will present the team with some notable matchups, with this field being really strong, with both Big 12 teams and also teams from other power conferences.

Following the trip to Las Vegas, early December will pressure the Cyclones with two big tests from the Big 10 conference, starting with a game against Purdue, followed by their Cy-Hawk rivalry game against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Overall, the non-conference schedule for Iowa State should once again present the team with a good chance to start off on a positive note. While their Player Era Festival opponents can vary, the Cyclones should be entering the tournament as one of the favorites to win it all. Even though it still a few months away, this campaign is shaping up to be a fun one for Iowa State.