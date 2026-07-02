Why Joshua Jefferson Being Drafted Will Help Iowa State Basketball

Coming off a very successful campaign last season, the Iowa State Cyclones will be a much different-looking squad next year. However, one of their departing stars could make an impact on the program even though he isn’t there.

The 2025-26 season was a really strong one for Iowa State. This group was one of the best in all of college and made it to the Sweet 16. Being ranked as high as number two in the country at one point, the Cyclones were a pretty elite team when healthy.

Starting off the season with a (16-0) record, Iowa State has seen the program elevated quite a bit over the last several years. Now, in the ever-changing landscape of college sports, they will be trying to sustain it.

Recently, one of their players was selected in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft. Forward Joshua Jefferson was picked toward the end of the first round, and after a great

Jefferson Being Drafted Helps Iowa State Basketball

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach T.J. Otzelberger reacts in the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Due to their star forward being selected in the first round of the NBA Draft, this will help the Cyclones quite a bit over the next couple of years. Jefferson wasn’t a player who started his career with Iowa State. Like many players now do in college basketball, he was a transfer player and one that improved after coming to the Cyclones.

In his sophomore season with St. Mary's, he averaged 10.2 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. However, after improving in his junior season with Iowa State, he continued that upward trajectory in his senior year.

Last year, Jefferson’s game all came together, and he was one of the best players in the country. With the ability to score, rebound, and facilitate at a high level, the Cyclones had one of the most complete players in the country.

Seeing him get drafted in the first round by the Brooklyn Nets was no surprise, and they could be a good landing spot for him as a team that is rebuilding. However, for Iowa State, Jefferson’s development into the player that he was as a senior can be a major factor for them going forward.

As head coach T.J. Otzelberger is talking with recruits, he can show Jefferson as a prime example of a player who got better after coming to Iowa State. Furthermore, with him being a first-round pick, that will only help prove the legitimacy of the program.