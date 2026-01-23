Oklahoma State Cowboys Transfer Expected To Be Main Competition for Jaylen Raynor

The Iowa State Cyclones have been very busy rebuilding a depleted team in the transfer portal, and one of the top questions will be just how good this team can be.

Due to the loss of head coach Matt Campbell to the Penn State Nittany Lions, the Cyclones knew that they were going to be stuck trying to start a new era for the program. There was a ton of success under Campbell, and new head coach Jimmy Rogers is going to have some significant shoes to fill.

The talented Rogers was hired basically right away after Campbell departed for Penn State. This was certainly a luxury that didn’t take the program overly long to replace Campbell, giving Rogers the best chance and the most time to build a roster.

So far, the coaching staff of Iowa State has done a nice job of bringing in talent, and they will have a lot of quality depth on the roster. While they might be lacking some of the star power that other schools have been able to bring in with the transfer portal open, Rogers seems pleased with how they have done.

One of the key positions the team will be hoping that they got right is at the quarterback position. Replacing Rocco Becht will be no easy task, but the program will be hoping Jaylen Raynor is up for the challenge. However, they also have a transfer from within the conference in Zane Flores, who could push the talented senior. ESPN contributors recently wrote that Flores could be the main competition for Raynor at the quarterback position.

Can Flores Push Raynor for the Starting Job?

SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even though it is going to be Raynor as the favorite to be the starter with his plethora of experience at Arkansas State, Flores’ time with the Oklahoma State Cowboys shouldn’t be discredited. The Cowboys might have been a disaster in the conference following the firing of Mike Gundy, but it was the young quarterback who started most of the games.

Being thrown into the starting role as a freshman on a bad team is never easy, and Flores, with a doubt, had some ups and downs. Overall, he totaled 1,490 passing yards, three touchdown passes, and seven interceptions. While the numbers obviously weren’t good, neither was the situation that he was put in.

While it will be unlikely that he can take the job from Raynor in camp, he might be able to push the senior a bit. Flores should be expected to take a step forward, and if he does, he could be the long-term answer at the position for Iowa State.

