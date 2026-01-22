Iowa State Cyclones Add More Experience to Secondary With Jacksonville State Transfer

New Iowa State Cyclones football head coach Jimmy Rogers had a lot of work to do with the team’s roster upon accepting the job.

When Matt Campbell announced he was leaving the program for the Penn State Nittany Lions, a mass exodus of players occurred. More than 50 players entered the transfer portal, including 16 starters from the 2025 team.

Not only was Rogers tasked with replacing a lot of depth, but impactful talent and experience were two more things the roster he took over lacked. The Class of 2026 wasn’t going to provide much experience, outside of JUCO transfers, which meant needing to get help in the transfer portal.

The Cyclones have been as busy as any team over the last few weeks securing commitments on the portal. Their roster looks to be replenished with over 100 players being listed on it, but there was room for a few finishing touches.

Iowa State secures commitment from Jacksonville State's Malcolm Jones

On Jan. 21, Iowa State secured a commitment from another player in the transfer portal. Former Jacksonville State Gamecocks safety Malcolm Jones has committed to the program, according to Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer of CBS Sports.

He was originally a three-star recruit with an 88 ranking, per 247Sports, coming out of Lee County High School in Leesburg, Georgia. The Michigan State Spartans landed a commitment from him at the time, and he spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career in East Lansing before heading to Jacksonville State.

Jones has played the last two seasons with the Gamecocks and will now spend his final year of eligibility in Ames. He grew into a sizable role in the team’s defense in 2025, appearing in all 14 games.

55 total tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, one fumble recovery and two forced fumbles were recorded across 651 defensive snaps. He recorded a solid 69.6 overall defensive grade according to PFF, excelling as a pass rusher with an 86.7 grade in 54 snaps.

That could be something defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit takes advantage of when putting together the defensive game plan for 2026. Jones is one of the most experienced players the coaching staff will have at their disposal in the secondary, which could set him up for a sizable role out of the gate.

It would not be a stretch to say he, Braden Awls and Duhron Goodman are the leaders in the clubhouse right now for playing time as the last line of defense.

Awls transferred to Iowa State from the Toledo Rockets, while Goodman is one of several players to follow Rogers and Bobbit from Washington State.

