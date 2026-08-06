One Position Group Appears Set for Iowa State Football Heading Into Fall Camp

With fall camp set to start for the Iowa State Cyclones, the team will be figuring out what the team will look like on both sides of the ball.

As a new era begins for the Cyclones, there will be no shortage of news surrounding the team heading into the season. Iowa State’s roster was gutted in the transfer portal, and new head coach Jimmy Rogers had to come in and work really hard to get new talent in.

Rogers is coming to Iowa State after one year with the Washington State Cougars. Fortunately, he was able to have some success with the team in a similar scenario last year in terms of his roster, and the new head coach of the Cyclones seemingly gets the best out of his players.

It will be interesting to see what the identity of the team is going to be, but this group figures to be built on playing good defense and running the football. While there will be no shortage of position battles, one group that might be set heading into fall camp is the linebacker corps.

Linebacking Corps Should Be Set

Nov 8, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; The Iowa State Cyclones mascot poses for a photo during the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With fall camp set to start soon for the Cyclones, there is going to be no shortage of position battles on both sides of the ball for the team. However, on the defensive side of the ball, the team should be mostly set at the linebacker position with a few clear favorites to start.

Heading into the year, Iowa State is going to be featuring four down linemen on the defensive side of the ball, resulting in the team not needing as much from the linebacker position.

The Cyclones should at most have three linebackers on the field, and they will also have some packages that feature just two. Of the players on the roster, one who really stands out at the position is Washington State transfer Sullivan Schlimgen.

Schlimgen could be one of the best defensive players on the team and should be a leader at the position. Furthermore, alongside him will be Carson Willich and Willie Breland as the starters.

This group has a good amount of experience, and the defense will be hoping for some strong play from the position. Schlimgen was a really good player as a true freshman, and he followed Rogers to Iowa State.

Overall, while there are a lot of new faces on the roster, what the starters will look like at linebacker should be largely set.