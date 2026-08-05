3 Iowa State Football Position Battles To Watch in Fall Camp

The Iowa State Cyclones are entering one of the biggest stretches of the 2026 season, and the season hasn’t even started yet.

Going into the upcoming season, Iowa State has relatively low expectations. In fact, they are at the lowest they have been in years. But regardless, the team has a lot of potential this year, and that will all start to come together in fall camp.

Practically every single position is being fought for, but there are three that seem far and away the most intriguing battles of the offseason. So let’s take a look at three positions that could have big implications on the upcoming season.

Running Back

Iowa State Cyclones' kick returner Aiden Flora (21) runs with the ball against Kansas during the third quarter in the senior day on Nov. 22, 2025, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Last season, the Cyclones had an insane running back room. They were led by Carson Hansen and Abu Sama III, who led them to a great year on the ground. But now that both have left, they have three options at running back.

There is Cameron Pettaway, who had solid production last season with the Bowling Green Falcons. Then there’s Aiden Flora, who is a returning player but spent more time in special teams.

And finally, Arnold Barnes III makes a case after transferring from the Tulane Green Wave. I think it’s likely that Pettaway wins, but it’s tough to say at this point.

Wide Receiver

Oct 4, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Dominic Overby (11) makes a catch against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It feels as if there are currently two receivers who are confirmed starters: Omari Hayes and Cody Jackson.

Hayes came from Tulane as well, where he shined in some big games. Jackson originally played with the Oklahoma Sooners before spending a pair of years in the FCS. Hayes should be WR1 and Jackson should be WR2, but the third spot is where it gets interesting.

There is Dominic Overby, a returnee to Iowa State, Carter Pabst, who transferred in from the Washington State Cougars and Evan Boyd, who is coming in from the Michigan State Spartans.

Don't forget Jordyn Bailey coming in from the TCU Horned Frogs. Even Jeffrey Roberts, a three-star recruit going into his freshman year, could be intriguing.

Defensive Line

Jul 8, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Iowa State defensive end Isaac Terrell speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the Cyclones hired Jimmy Rogers as head coach and Jesse Bobbit as the defensive coordinator from Washington State, the defense has looked fantastic, especially on the front four.

Issac Terrell looks like the star of the team, while South Dakota Coyotes transfer Caden Crawford could start on the edge as well. But don’t sleep on Malaki Ta’ase, who could potentially get a starting spot there as well.

The defensive tackles also look intriguing, with Zaimir Hawk, a returnee, looking to earn a significant role, while Bryson Lamb, who also came from the Cougars, will force his way into the mix as well.