One Reason To Be Optimistic About Iowa State Football in 2026

The college football season has officially kicked off in Week 0, and the Iowa State Cyclones will be playing in a week to start a new era.

This winter, the Cyclones suffered a major loss with long-time head coach Matt Campbell leaving the program for the Penn State Nittany Lions. Campbell really helped improve this football program and took them to new heights.

Now, it will be Jimmy Rogers taking the keys for the program, and he will be hoping to build on what Campbell started. While that will be the ultimate goal, the team lost a ton of talent in the transfer portal and will basically be an entirely new squad this coming season.

While Rogers will be looking to improve the program, that is going to take time, and it is logical that they will be taking a bit of a step back this coming season. However, while they might not have the same level of talent, there are still going to be reasons to be optimistic about what the team might be able to accomplish.

One Reason To Be Optimistic About 2026

Running back Aiden Flora stands for a photo during Iowa State Football media day at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Wednesday, August 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With a lot of uncertainty about what the team will be, one reason to be optimistic about Iowa State this coming year is the talent that they have in the running back room.

One of the few players that stayed with the program was Aiden Flora. While he didn’t have a major role in the backfield last year with the excellent duo of Carson Hansen and Abu Sama III, it will be his time to shine this year.

Flora has been a good returner and special teams player for the Cyclones, and the hope will be that he can thrive as the lead-back.

Furthermore, while Flora is expected to be the top guy now, Iowa State will also have a strong option in Cameron Pettaway as well. The transfer from Bowling Green is coming off a strong freshman season and will be looking to prove what he can do for a Power Four school.

With some good depth pieces as well behind this duo, there is reason to be optimistic about the running back room. Iowa State figures to be a team that will be trying to have their identity being to play good defense, run the football, and control the clock.

In order for them to be successful, the running back room will be key, and there is reason to be optimistic about that.