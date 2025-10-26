Poor Performance by Star Player Contributed to Third-Straight Loss for Iowa State
The Iowa State Cyclones suffered their third straight loss in Week 9, losing to the BYU Cougars by a score of 41-27. In the loss, it was unfortunately a star player that let them down.
Coming into the matchup, the Cyclones knew that they were going to have to get a win in Week 9 to keep their Big 12 title hopes alive. This was a game that presented them with the opportunity to win against an undefeated team in the conference and the 11th-ranked program in the country. Unfortunately, they couldn’t get it done.
Despite losing, this was a game that actually started out quite well for Iowa State. The Cyclones were able to jump out to an early lead and felt like they were on the doorstep of putting the Cougars away early. Mistakes really cost them in this one and BYU ended up going on a ridiculous 31-3 run in this game. While there are certainly multiple reasons for the loss, one of the key reasons the team came up short was, shockingly, because of their star quarterback.
Becht Lets the Team Down
For the second straight game, Rocco Becht didn’t perform up to his capabilities, and it ended up costing the team. With the Cyclones driving early in the second quarter with a 17-7 lead, the junior threw an inexcusable interception. With the team driving, this not only took points off the board for the Cyclones, but BYU was able to capitalize with a field goal on the other end.
Furthermore, while that interception was a bit of a momentum killer, the real dagger for the team was the pick-six that he threw down seven points in the fourth quarter. This was still a game that was very much in reach at the time, but that play essentially sealed it for the Cougars.
Overall, Becht finished going 24-for-36, with 311 passing yards, one passing touchdown, and three interceptions. Mistakes were something that the team was trying to clean up during their bye week, and their star player was a culprit in making them in this game. If not for the three turnovers by Becht, this game likely would have had a different outcome.
With three straight losses, the campaign is in some serious trouble for the program. Next up will be another home game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at home, with a potential four-game losing streak staring them in the face.