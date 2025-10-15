Predicting Final Regular Season Record for Iowa State Cyclones After Seven Games
As the Iowa State Cyclones hit the midway point of the season, they will be on their bye this week and then will be trying to get back to their winning ways. To start the year, the Cyclones were able to get off to an impressive 5-0 start and were looking like a true contender in the Big 12 and for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Unfortunately, they have since lost two straight games to conference opponents and have seen their playoffs chances great diminished. Now, there is still time to make a run, and they will have some tough opponents coming up on the schedule. However, a couple of wins against ranked opponents could quickly change the outlook for Iowa State.
With five conference games left on the regular season schedule, the Cyclones will be playing three of those games at home and two on the road. Playing on the road has been a challenge for the team and they will need to be better.
What Will the Final Record Be?
Coming out of the bye week, the team will be facing arguably their toughest task against the BYU Cougars. The Cougars are now ranked in the Top 25 and playing some excellent football. While the Cyclones might be able to keep it close at home, a win will be hard to achieve.
Following that game, Iowa State will be at home once more to face the Arizona State Sun Devils. This is a matchup that should be a bit more winnable for the team, and it is a game that they need to have. It won’t be easy, but the Cyclones find a way to win this one.
After their two games against tough opponents at home, Iowa State will be back on the road against the TCU Horned Frogs. The Horned Frogs have been a solid team this year and given how poorly the Cyclones have played on the road so far, it’s hard to imagine that they find a way to beat TCU at this point.
With their most challenging stretch in the rearview mirror, Iowa State will finish up the year at home against the Kansas Jayhawks and then on the road against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. These should both be wins for the program in a somewhat easy fashion.
Overall, based on how the team has performed of late, an 8-4 record seems like a fair place to be right now. Winning one of the two challenging home games after their bye week, with the most realistic victory coming against the Sun Devils is going to be key to achieve this mark.