Jayen Raynor Gaining Confidence in Key Area To Elevate Iowa State

Things are going to look vastly different for the Iowa State Cyclones football team on the offensive side of the ball during the 2026 season.

There are zero players returning from the 2025 team, with every eligible player entering the transfer portal after head coach Matt Campbell accepted the head coaching position with the Penn State Nittany Lions.

New head coach Jimmy Rogers and offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl had to find a quarterback they thought could fit into their system. They landed on Jaylen Raynor, a transfer from the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

He brings a ton of experience to the program as a three-year starter for the Sun Belt program. However, he might as well be a freshman in one regard, and that is calling plays. Raynor is going to handle more responsibility on the field as he will voice the play pre-snap to his teammates.

Jaylen Raynor putting in work to learn offense

Iowa State quarterback Jaylen Raynor (1) runs with the ball during a spring football practice at Jack Trice Stadium on April 25, 2026, in Ames. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It is a brand new challenge for him, but one he is embracing and gaining confidence in thanks to the tireless work he has put in since joining the program over the winter.

"This is really my first year," Raynor said, via Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports network (subscription required), when asked about calling plays in the huddle. "But all of the reps since January, meetings and things like that just continue to help me build confidence in doing it."

With the Red Wolves, Raynor played in a system that featured a lot of shotgun formation and uptempo. He would look to the sideline, where quality control coaches would relay signals to him before reaching the line of scrimmage.

That is no longer the case under Roehl, who is expected to deploy a run-heavy scheme that has pro-style offense traits. And part of such a system is the quarterback going into the huddle and calling out the play.

"This goes back to me doing extra work outside the building, inside the building. Just going through a script, verbalizing it to myself," Raynor added. "How I would want to break each section up and make it clear enough to understand it if I was on the opposite side listening to the play call. So, I do that a bunch, just going through the plays."

This transition will certainly be made easier by having his offensive coordinator at Arkansas State, Keith Heckendorf, on staff in Ames. He was hired to be the Cyclones’ quarterback coach. One of his teammates, Tyler Fotenberry, also transferred to Iowa State, so he has familiarity with one target in the passing game.

Raynor brings vast experience, currently ranking fourth among active NCAA players in passing yards and 22nd in passer rating. The jump from the Sun Belt to the Big 12 is going to present challenges, but he possesses the skills to succeed.