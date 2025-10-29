Iowa State Cyclones

Predicting Win-Loss Record For Iowa State Cyclones in Last Four Games

How will the final four games of the season end up for the Iowa State Cyclones?

Nick Ziegler

Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell reacts during the fourth quarter against BYU at Jack Trice Stadium on Oct. 25, 2025, in Ames, Iowa.
Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell reacts during the fourth quarter against BYU at Jack Trice Stadium on Oct. 25, 2025, in Ames, Iowa.

After a disappointing loss in Week 9 to the BYU Cougars, the Iowa State Cyclones will be back at it in Week 10 hoping to snap a three-game losing streak. 

Things have gone off the rails a bit for the Cyclones after a hot start to the season. Iowa State was just a few weeks ago at 5-0 overall with two wins in the conference. The strong start resulted in them being ranked 14th in the country and things were trending very nicely. 

Unfortunately, injuries have had a significant impact on the team, and they are also making far too many mistakes. This is a team that clearly has some good talent, but they have hurt themselves at the very least in their last two losses. Now with four games to go, and winning the Big 12 not being realistic, it will be interesting to see how the team responds down the stretch. Here are the predictions for their final four games of the year. 

Week 10 vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

ASU Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt running
ASU Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt running

This will be a rematch of the 2024 Big 12 title game, but unfortunately for both programs, that isn’t going to be the case this year. The Sun Devils lost a lot of talent from their team that made a run in the College Football Playoff, and they have had a frustrating campaign in 2025. 

However, this is a team that still has a good quarterback in Sam Leavitt and they have proven that when he is healthy, he is capable of leading this team to some wins. Unfortunately for the Sun Devils, he might not suit up in this one after getting injured against the Houston Cougars. With it being at home, the Cyclones should have a significant edge and will get some revenge for last year. 

Prediction: Iowa State Wins by Six Points

Week 11 @ TCU Horned Frogs

CU Horned Frogs running back Kevorian Barnes
CU Horned Frogs running back Kevorian Barnes

Road games have certainly been the Achilles heel for the Cyclones so far this year and the team will be facing an opponent in TCU that is a good team. The Horned Frogs are currently 6-2 and hoping to keep their hopes of making the Big 12 title game alive. 

They are led by a very talented quarterback in Josh Hoover, who has totaled 2,371 passing yards and 22 passing touchdowns already this year. Due to the secondary having some issues for the Cyclones, this is shaping up to be a matchup nightmare. 

Prediction: Iowa State Loses by Three Points

Week 13 Iowa State vs. Kansas Jayhawks

Kansas State Wildcats head coach Chris Klieman congratulates quarterback Avery Johnson
Denny Medley-Imagn Images

After what could be their hardest remaining game on the schedule, the team will be back at home after a bye week for the showdown with the Jayhawks. So far, Kansas hasn’t performed well in 2025, and this should be a prime spot for a win. Even though the team might not be performing well, they do have the ability to score some points. However, the Cyclones should get a win in this one. 

Prediction: Iowa State Wins by Four Points

Week 14 Iowa State @ Oklahoma State Cowboys

Former Oklahoma State Cowboys coach Mike Gundy
William Purnell-Imagn Images

The finale of the regular season should be the easiest game for Iowa State despite it being on the road. After firing head coach Mike Gundy early on in the campaign, the Cowboys have been ready to call it a year. Barring a massive upset, this should be a win for the Cyclones. 

Prediction: Iowa State Wins by 13 Points

Published
Nick Ziegler
NICK ZIEGLER

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20.

