Quarterback Entering Transfer Portal is Significant Blow for Iowa State Cyclones

The Iowa State Cyclones are entering a new era with head coach Jimmy Rogers taking over, and things have been hectic of late. Unfortunately, this is a program that is still feeling the effects of losing their head coach.

When Matt Campbell elected to take the job with the Penn State Nittany Lions, the Cyclones knew that there were going to be some significant changes for the program. The former coach of Iowa State was really good at keeping players from entering the transfer portal, but with him leaving, that is out the window.

Now, recruits from what was a strong 2026 class and plenty of established players are leaving the program, with coach Rogers trying to piece the team together. Luckily, Rogers is starting to bring in some of his own talent from the Washington State Cougars, and that will be critical for the short-term and long-term aspects of the program.

Unfortunately for Iowa State, some of the losses are being felt more than others. This was a team that had a strong junior class under Campbell, and many of those players will be entering the portal. Furthermore, some of the young players with the Cyclones are also going to be seeking new opportunities. One of them is their talented backup quarterback.

Loss of Alex Manske is Significant

Thank you cyclone nation! pic.twitter.com/JXxAyk1J10 — Alex Manske (@AlexManske4) December 26, 2025

While it was largely expected that quarterback Rocco Becht was going to be heading into the transfer portal for his senior season, the hope was certainly that Manske would stay.

Becht leaving and likely heading to follow his coaches to Penn State makes a lot of sense for him and his future aspirations of playing in the NFL. However, Manske was a talented quarterback who rose up on the depth chart in 2025 and figured to be a potential option as a starter for Iowa State.

His loss is a significant blow to the quarterback room, and it will be interesting to see what Rogers’ plan is going to be for the position. The transfer portal has a number of talented names, and the new head coach might elect to bring a proven veteran into usher in the new era.

While bringing in a transfer at the position makes sense for 2026, the future of the position is very much uncertain. Rogers is going to have his work cut out for him in the coming weeks to try to replenish a team that has been hit hard with turnover. Unfortunately, the loss of Manske is a significant one for the program.

