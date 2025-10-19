Quick Commitment From Three-Star Player Fills Massive Need for Iowa State Cyclones
As the Iowa State Cyclones prepare for a massive matchup against the BYU Cougars, the team is still trying to fill some needs for their 2026 recruiting class. Finding and developing talent is key for the program, and Matt Campbell has done an excellent job of getting the most out of his recruits.
The Cyclones got off to a great start to the season with a 5-0 record, but have recently fallen on some hard times, losing two straight games. This is a team that is hoping to compete for a Big 12 title this year, but that is going to become increasingly difficult.
While the team is trying to do what they can on the field, the program is also trying to have a Top 50 recruiting class. Unfortunately, despite being a bit late in the process, the Cyclones saw a couple of recruits recently decommit, which hurt the class.
Fortunately, the team recently saw three-star defensive lineman Jocques Felix commit to the program. This was a swift decision by Felix, who has yet to visit the campus. The plan appears to be for him to make a trip sometime in November but adding him is an excellent get for coach Campbell and company.
Jocques Felix Fills a Need
Due to the recent loss of Brysen Wessell to the Missouri Tigers, adding Felix fills a need for the program. At 6’4”, 280 pounds already, there is a lot to like about how the young recruit could develop. Felix has the size to continue to add to his already big frame.
There is certainly reason to believe that he will be able to develop into a starting-caliber player for the program in the near future. This is a program that has been able to recently develop Domonique Orange into one of the best defensive tackles in the country.
The coaching staff will certainly be trying to help Felix get to that level as well in the coming years. Winning in the trenches is always an important thing and the Cyclones will now have Felix joining Daniel Howard in the 2026 class.
After some bad breaks in recruiting, seeing the quick commitment from Felix should help increase their overall class ranking. Iowa State has a chance to be a Top 50 class in 2026, and that would be a nice accomplishment for the program and highlight the improvements that they are making.