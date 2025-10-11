Iowa State Cyclones Receive Brutal News From 3-Star Recruit, Brysen Wessell
The Iowa State Cyclones received some brutal news on the recruiting front Saturday afternoon, just hours before they were set to kick off their game against the Colorado Buffaloes in Week 7 of the college football season.
Three-star defensive line recruit Brysen Wessell has been committed to the Cyclones since June 15, 2025. That was the same day that the school offered him a scholarship.
Alas, late interest from the Missouri Tigers has led to Wessell changing his commitment. He decommitted from Iowa State on Saturday while simultaneously announcing that he will be heading to Missouri.
The Tigers made an offer to the Jackson High School product on Sept. 19, 2025. The next day, he made an unofficial visit to the school. Just three weeks later, he flipped his commitment.
Wessell is a highly talented recruit, coming in at No. 77 among players at his position in the Class of 2026 in the 247Sports Composite rankings. He is the No. 7-ranked player in Missouri and No. 628 nationally.
A multi-sport athlete, he has a unique athletic background. In addition to his standout performances on the gridiron, Wessell participates in track and field and wrestling.
This could be something that head coach Matt Campbell and his staff were anticipating. It wasn’t too long ago that it was reported that Iowa State was attempting to flip a Wisconsin Badgers defensive line recruit.
Brysen Wessell is latest recruit to decommit from Iowa State
Recruits flipping commitments and leaving the Cyclones has become a troubling trend. Wessell is the second prospect in the Class of 2026 who has decided to decommit from the school, looking for opportunities elsewhere.
Earlier this week, four-star wide receiver Milan Parris made the decision to decommit from Iowa State. He would have been the third-highest-ranked recruit in program history had he remained with the team.
Unlike Wessell, who has already announced a commitment to Missouri, Parris is reopening his recruitment and hasn’t made a decision where he will be heading. He had a visit with the Oklahoma Sooners last week, and they are considered the favorites.
Parris is visiting the Miami (FL) Hurricanes this weekend. He has received several offers since September, with Power Conference programs getting in the mix heavily.
Contingency plans were already being put in place before he officially announced his decision. Joshua Smith, a Bowling Green Falcons commit, received a scholarship offer from the Cyclones. They are also interested in the Washington State Cougars decommit, Maurice Purify II.