Big 12 Tournament Schedule Set for Iowa State Cyclones

With the regular season in the Big 12 completed, the bracket is now officially set for what could be one of the best tournaments in basketball next week.

The Big 12 has undoubtedly been one of the premier conferences in college basketball this year. The Iowa State Cyclones were one of the top teams in not only the Big 12 but the entire country for most of the year. Unfortunately, the team did slip up a bit down the stretch. In their last five games, they lost three of them, which understandably knocked them down a bit.

Fortunately, in their last regular-season game, they were able to defeat the Arizona State Sun Devils in impressive fashion. A ridiculous 24-0 run in the second half helped propel them to a victory, and it certainly looked like Iowa State basketball at its finest.

Now, with the regular season completed in the conference, the bracket is set for the conference, and the Cyclones came in as the fifth seed. Unfortunately, this means that they won’t be getting the double bye, but they are still very much a contender to win the tournament.

Iowa State Set for Wednesday

The 2026 Big 12 Tournament Bracket. pic.twitter.com/KncBKO3m0S — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 8, 2026

Despite not having the double bye, the Cyclones will be getting a few days' rest before they start in the tournament. They will be playing their first game on Wednesday at 12:30 EST against either Arizona State or the Baylor Bears. Considering Iowa State has been able to beat the Sun Devils and take down the Bears twice this season, they should feel good about their chances to advance.

When looking ahead a little bit, their next game would be against the No.4 seed, Texas Tech Red Raiders. Due to a loss over the week, the Kansas Jayhawks actually jumped the Red Raiders for the three seed in the tournament.

Texas Tech was the only team this year to be able to beat the Cyclones at home, and getting some revenge on them in the Big 12 tournament would be sweet. Even though they beat Iowa State fairly recently, they have struggled a bit of late without their star JT Toppin.

As expected, based on the regular season, the Big 12 tournament is going to be a fun one. The Cyclones will have some great opportunities to move up in the rankings with marquee games along the way. With a recent loss by the UConn Huskies, a potential No.1 seed in the NCAA Tournament could still be up for grabs.