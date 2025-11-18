Start Time Announced for Iowa State Cyclones vs Oklahoma State Cowboys
The Iowa State Cyclones have two games remaining on the schedule for the regular season, and they will be hoping to finish the year strong.
While the team might not have reached all of their goals this campaign, they still have a chance to finish the season with an 8-4 record, which would be very respectable. Unfortunately, the year felt like it could have been much better.
After their 5-0 start to the campaign, the Cyclones then lost four straight games and saw their season really come off the rails. Fortunately, the team was able to snap that losing streak with an upset win on the road against the TCU Horned Frogs. Coming into that game, it was hard to envision that the team was going to be able to get a win with how they were performing, but they were lucky that TCU made a ton of mistakes.
Now, with just two games to go, Iowa State has a really good chance of winning both of these games. Their Week 13 matchup will be their final game at home against the Kansas Jayhawks. That will be followed by their final match of the campaign against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Recently, the start time was announced.
Start Time Announced for Final Game
In Week 14, it will be a noon EST start for Iowa State against the Cowboys. After Oklahoma State fired their head coach Mike Gundy, the program knew that it was going to be a long rest of the season. That has proven to be the case for the Cowboys, who are a dreadful 1-9 on the campaign.
If the Cyclones are able to get through their matchup against the Jayhawks with a victory, they are going to be a large favorite against the Cowboys. It will be interesting in the final week of the regular season if Iowa State elects to get some of their younger players some reps in a game that they should be able to cruise to a win.
With this not being the most exciting matchup in the Big 12 that week, the start time and the channel selection of ESPNU shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. Oklahoma State has been a tough watch this season, and that isn’t going to change with the season coming to a close. Now that the start time is set, Iowa State will be hoping to head into this matchup with a chance for its eighth win.