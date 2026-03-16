Start Time Revealed for Iowa State Basketball's First NCAA Tournament Matchup

On Sunday, the Iowa State Cyclones finally found out what the 2026 NCAA tournament will be looking like for them after one of the best years in program history.

To start the season, it was pretty clear that the Cyclones were going to have a special season. This was a team that jumped out to a 16-0 start to the year, which was the best in the history of the program. That start catapulted them to being considered as one of the best teams in the country, and they were ranked number two in the AP Poll at one point.

When conference play started in the Big 12, Iowa State did have some issues, especially on the road. This was a conference that had a grueling schedule, and it ultimately did catch up to the team at times. Toward the end of the campaign, the Cyclones did lose three out of their last five games, and there was understandably reason to be concerned. However, three strong performances in the Big 12 tournament should have the fanbase optimistic about what’s to come.

On Selection Sunday, it was revealed that Iowa State was the number two seed in the Midwest Region and will be facing off against the Tennessee State Tigers in their first-round matchup. Now, they have also recently found out when they will be playing with the hopes of a long run in March coming.

Start Time Revealed

Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey | William Purnell-Imagn Images

The Cyclones and Tennessee State will be squaring off on Friday at 2:50 EST, in what will be the second game in the Enterprise Center, following the Kentucky Wildcats kicking things off with the Santa Clara Broncos.

For Iowa State, they will have to prepare for what could be a very fast-paced game on Friday afternoon. Tennessee State is going to be looking to run and push the pace, which means that the Cyclones must remain in control.

Senior guard Tamin Lipsey will be key in this one. Having a good point guard who is capable of controlling the pace is always important in the NCAA tournament, and with how much the Tigers will likely be looking to run, slowing them down will be key.

Overall, this is an expected favorable matchup for the Cyclones. Even though the Tigers might play fast, they aren’t overly efficient. They will, like Iowa State, try to turn them over, but the Cyclones should be well prepared for this matchup on Friday.