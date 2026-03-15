Three Reasons To Be Optimistic About Iowa State Basketball After Big 12 Tournament

The Iowa State Cyclones were able to have a good run in the Big 12 tournament, winning a couple of games before a crushing defeat against the Arizona Wildcats. Even though the team would have wanted to secure the victory, there are reasons to be optimistic.

While moral victories are never ideal, the Cyclones should be able to hold their heads up high following one of the best games of the year on Friday night. In their semifinal matchup, it was expected to be a great game, and that ended up being the case.

It took a fantastic shot by Jaden Bradley of the Wildcats to end Iowa State’s quest for a Big 12 title, but there were plenty of positives to take away from the performance. Following a really strong Big 12 tournament overall, here are a few reasons why the Cyclones should be optimistic.

Enough for a Two Seed?

Iowa State Cyclones bench | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Coming into the Big 12 tournament, many projections shockingly had Iowa State as a three seed for the NCAA tournament. Despite a great year, some of the struggles down the stretch and on the road in Big 12 play seemingly had an effect on them. However, two dominant wins over the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Texas Tech Red Raiders should be enough to secure them a spot on the two seed.

Jefferson Playing at Elite Level

Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson | William Purnell-Imagn Images

It was a bit of a tale of two seasons for the senior forward for the Cyclones. He was able to get off to a ridiculous start to the campaign and was in the early conversation as a Player of the Year candidate. Once conference play started, he performed well, but not up to that same excellent standard.

In the Big 12 tournament, it looked a lot more like the Jefferson from the first half of the year. He was able to score at least 20 points in each of the three Big 12 games and proved that when he is playing at a high level, the Cyclones are a hard team to beat.

Went Down to the Wire Against Elite Squad

Iowa State Cyclones guard Killyan Toure | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Even though they may not have won against the Wildcats, losing on a buzzer-beater to one of the best teams in the country proves that Iowa State belongs. This was a team that many had on the outside looking in among some of the national title contenders, but the narrative should change.

When playing as they did in Kansas City, the Cyclones can beat any team in the country. While it won’t be an easy road, they can certainly cut down the nets in the NCAA tournament.