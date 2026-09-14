Start Time, TV Channel Announced for Iowa State Football's First Big 12 Game

The Iowa State Cyclones are coming off a tough loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Cy-Hawk game. Despite the defeat, the team proved they can play with a Top 25-caliber team, which is encouraging going forward.

Through two games, the Cyclones have a record of 1-1 and have shown some good things on the field. The defense for Iowa State has been particularly good. They held Southeast Missouri to just 10 points, and then they held the Hawkeyes to 16 this past week.

Shutting down the rushing offense for the Hawkeyes in Week 2 was impressive by the Cyclones, and this is a unit that appears to be the strength of the team. Now, with some encouraging things to build upon going forward, the Cyclones know when and on what channel they will be hosting their opponent to kick off Big 12 play.

First Big 12 Game Set for Fox

ISU will kick off conference play on Fox pic.twitter.com/xWFKYPZvJh — Nick Ziegler (@NickZiegler20) September 14, 2026

The Cyclones knew that they would be kicking off Big 12 play against the Utah Utes on September 26th, but the time and channel have now been announced for the big showdown.

Iowa State landing in the afternoon slot on Fox is a testament to how they have performed through the first couple of games, and this matchup against Utah will be an interesting one.

The Utes are off to a strong start with a 2-0 record and are currently ranked 17th in the country. With blowout wins against both Idaho and the Arkansas Razorbacks, Utah's offense has been impressive and has scored over 100 points in their two games combined this season.

This matchup will certainly be one of contrasting styles, and it will be a major test for the Cyclones’ defense. The Utah offense has been really balanced with a lot of success both on the ground and through the air.

Totaling over 500 rushing yards as a team in two games is really impressive, but what might be equally as good for them is that they have five players with over 50 rushing yards so far.

Overall, the Cyclones will be hoping to come into this game with a 2-1 record. Iowa State will be playing Bowling Green in Week 3, and then will have their bye in Week 4. For Utah, they won’t have that same luxury of having the bye before this game, and that could end up being a nice advantage for the Cyclones.