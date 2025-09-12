Stopping Talented Wide Receiver Should Be Top Priority for Iowa State Cyclones
The Iowa State Cyclones are getting set for their Week 3 matchup against the Arkansas State Red Wolves.
Even though it is their fourth game of the season, this will be the first time the Cyclones will be heading on the road. To start the year, they traveled a long distance to play in Ireland against the Kansas State Wildcats.
That type of travel is not easy for a team, and they shockingly didn't have a bye week afterward. The following two games for the team at home with a marquee matchup against the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Iowa State was able to win their matchup against their rival, and they now have two wins against quality opponents. The hot start for the Cyclones has drastically changed expectations for the team and now winning the Big 12 and making the College Football Playoff are on the radar.
Even though they will be playing an easier opponent in Week 3, they must not take their first road game of the campaign lightly. The early part of the schedule has been a grind, and this will be the fourth game in as many weeks. It is easy to understand that the team might be worn down a bit, but they must power through in order to go 4-0 heading into their bye week.
Who Must They Stop?
While there is rightfully a lot of attention on the Red Wolves’ quarterback, Jaylen Raynor, he isn't the only talented option that they have on offense. Raynor is a dual-threat quarterback capable of hurting opponents both through the air and on the ground. However, he has a clear-cut favorite option in the passing attack.
Wide receiver Corey Rucker has been the top player at the position in the program, not only in recent years, but arguably of all time. Rucker is the leader in program history in receiving yards, and he can be a difference-maker.
Even though Chauncy Cobb has been the top receiver so far through two games in both receptions and receiving yards, it has been Rucker for the last several years who has proven to be great.
In 2024, the talented wide receiver was able to total 69 receptions, 1,053 receiving yards, and seven receiving touchdowns. A 1,000-yard season is extremely impressive and is a clear indication that he should be a priority for the Cyclones to try to contain.
The defense for Iowa State has been really strong so far this year, and they must prioritize stopping the talented wide receiver.