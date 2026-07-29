Strengths and Weaknesses of Iowa State Cyclones WR Carter Pabst

The Iowa State Cyclones are entering a big 2026 season, where they will have a lot of new faces on the roster.

Over the offseason, Iowa State lost head coach Matt Campbell to the Penn State Nittany Lions, who elected to poach an abundance of pieces with him in Happy Valley, PA. That left the Cyclones with no head coach or players, meaning they needed to look in a new direction.

Iowa State hired Jimmy Rogers from the Washington State Cougars to take over as head coach, who brought along a few pieces from his program. One of those players being Carter Pabst, an interesting wide receiver option for the Cyclones.

Last season, Pabst finished with 168 yards and a touchdown, performing solid for someone that was just a sophomore. And now, it’s time for his breakout year with Iowa State.

Breaking Down Strengths and Weaknesses

Nov 1, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers defensive back Jaheim Patterson (6) intercepts a pass intended for Washington State Cougars wide receiver Carter Pabst (21) during the first quarter at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pabst has three strengths. Those are his youth, his speed, and his ability to perform in any situation. Like mentioned earlier, Pabst is just a sophomore, and with solid time on the field already, he should be able to perform well with the Cyclones.

His speed is also great, as he showcased that he could outrun defenders with ease. It’s going to be tough at the Power Four level though, as the players will be more athletic. Then finally, his ability to perform anywhere. Pabst has proven that he can be a long target at times, using his speed to manipulate defenders, but can also play well in the short game. That’s a valuable strength for a young player to have.

On the other hand, though, Pabst does have one major weakness, and that is his inconsistency. Pabst did perform well last season, but he only caught passes in six of 12 games. You never really know what you’re going to get out of Pabst, which is a problem. But at the same time, it’s not too bad. He’s not a projected starter, and shouldn’t be playing too many snaps, meaning Iowa State can hide him if they need to, or give him opportunity when he’s playing well.

Overall, Pabst is a quality player that has a lot of potential with the Cyclones. With a fix on his inconsistency and some more development as a young player, Pabst can turn into one of the featured players on this Iowa State offense in 2026 as well as the future.