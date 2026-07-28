Predicting Omari Hayes' Stats for Iowa State Cyclones in 2026

With the football season getting closer and closer for the Iowa State Cyclones, it will be interesting to see how the team will be able to do after such a tumultuous offseason. However, while they did lose a ton of talent, they brought some good players in as well who will be looking to prove themselves.

Coming off a good year during the 2025 campaign, this season is going to be filled with uncertainty for the team. While Jimmy Rogers is a well-respected coach and has been able to succeed early on in his career, he will be coming to the Big 12 with a roster that was gutted of nearly all of their talent.

With a lot of new faces coming in, how they all gel will be interesting to see. On the offensive side of the ball, there will undoubtedly be a lot of pressure on Jaylen Raynor to perform well as the starting quarterback.

However, while the Cyclones will be expecting a lot out of the transfer from the Arkansas State Red Wolves, he will need guys to throw the ball to. Of the wide receivers on the team, the projected top one is another transfer in Omari Hayes.

Predicting Hayes’ Stats

Sep 20, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Tulane Green Wave wide receiver Omari Hayes (1) runs after a catch as Mississippi Rebels defensive back Cedrick Beavers (13) makes the tackle during the third quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prediction: 54 receptions, 725 receiving yards, five receiving touchdowns.

The soon-to-be junior wide receiver was one of the more impactful additions for the Cyclones in the transfer portal after two solid years in college football. Last year with the Tulane Green Wave, he totaled 39 receptions, 515 receiving yards, and one receiving touchdown.

With a bit of a step up in competition coming from the Florida Atlantic Owls to Tulane, Hayes answered the challenge. Now, he will be tasked with attempting to do so once again.

If Iowa State is going to be a competitive team in the Big 12, they are going to have to be able to move the ball through the air. Since Raynor isn’t coming from a major conference, there will be some concern about whether or not he will be able to do that.

However, even though Hayes is also coming from a Group of Five school at Tulane, they made the College Football Playoff, which surely provided the young wide receiver with some experience.

Overall, while the Cyclones likely won’t be fighting for a championship this year, they will be hoping to at least put a good product on the field. Hayes will be a key part of their success.