The Biggest Reason Why Iowa State Football Lost to Iowa in Cy-Hawk Game

In their annual Cy-Hawk matchup, the Iowa State Cyclones were able to have a really encouraging performance against the Iowa Hawkeyes. While they might not have won the game, there were a lot of positive takeaways for the program.

While rivalry games can usually be tight ones and the Cy-Hawk game in recent years has been, the Cyclones were not expected to be all that competitive in this game.

Iowa was ranked in the Top 25 coming into the game, and Iowa State has been a team that was picked to finish in dead last of the Big 12. However, the Cyclones proved that they are going to be a lot better than people think in this one.

The defense for the Cyclones was really impressive, and this is going to clearly be the identity of the team under Jimmy Rogers in his first year. While it was an encouraging performance, Iowa State still did come up short in a game that they were winning most of the time.

Biggest Reason Why Iowa State Lost to Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Iose Epenesa (97) pressures Iowa State quarterback Jaylen Raynor (1) during the Cy-Hawk football game Sept. 12, 2026 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While it might have been good to see the Cyclones put a real scare into the Hawkeyes, it was the offense and specifically the passing attack that didn’t get the job done in this one.

Iowa State did a good job of running the football throughout the night, with Aiden Flora having a really good game. This is a good thing for the team to see after they struggled a bit on the ground against Southeast Missouri. However, Jaylen Raynor and the passing attack weren’t great in this one.

Raynor totaled 117 passing yards while going 10-for-19 with one touchdown pass. Even though it was a defensive battle, less than 150 yards in the air isn’t going to cut it, and their inability to move the ball in the air hurt them in this one.

Despite the struggles moving the ball in the air, this was still a game that went right down to the wire. The passing offense led by Raynor has the ability to be better, but it is still early in the season, and there are a ton of new players and a new system.

As Iowa State looks ahead, improving a bit offensively is going to be key. This defense appears like it can be special, but they will need the offense to support that side and play some good complementary football.