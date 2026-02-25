Iowa State Cyclones Have Wisely Re-Offered Three-Star Wide Receiver

Jimmy Rogers and the Iowa State Cyclones’ coaching staff have been very busy of late. Recently, they have re-engaged with a recruit from Arizona.

With a new era starting for the Cyclones, the coaching staff is working hard to build up the program for the future. Former head coach Matt Campbell was a good recruiter but mostly kept it within a close radius of Ames.

So far, Rogers has also been recruiting in that same area, but he has also cast a wider net. Seeing Iowa State going into SEC country for some recruits is very encouraging, and Rogers is also working on some Western states as well.

Recently, the team has re-engaged and re-offered three-star wide receiver Jaden Baldwin.

Getting back on the radar for the talented wide receiver is a great thing for the team, and they could actually end up battling the Washington State Cougars for him. According to Rivals, Baldwin is ranked as the 76th wide receiver in the 2027 class and the 14th-best player from Arizona.

Overall, the program is doing a really strong job of getting offers out to players, and while it’s early, Baldwin certainly seems like a player who could potentially join the team.