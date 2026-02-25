Iowa State Cyclones Offer Three-Star Linebacker From Texas

The Iowa State Cyclones have been extremely busy of late, making offers for the 2027 recruiting class. Recently, they offered a talented linebacker from Texas.

With new head coach Jimmy Rogers and the coaching staff starting to get their feet under them, they have been working extremely hard to try to set up a strong recruiting class for 2027. After hitting the transfer portal hard this winter, the team is hoping to build up the roster the better way going forward.

While they were able to salvage a solid recruiting class for 2026, next year will really be the first full class for the new staff. There have been plenty of offers going out to players, and they have recently offered Texas linebacker Aston Whiteside.

After a great conversation with @CoachBobbit I am blessed to receive an offer from Iowa State. #AGTG @CoachBMurdock pic.twitter.com/45nZB6mJvA — Aston Whiteside 2027 (@AstonWhiteside1) February 25, 2026

According to Rivals, Whiteside is a three-star recruit and ranks as the 53rd best player at his position and 103rd in the state of Texas. With the Lone Star state being one of the best for recruiting players, that is a strong ranking.

It is good to see Jesse Bobbit and Rogers continuing to go into multiple states, and ones that have a reputation for producing great talent. While it is still early in the process, the recruiting for Whiteside does appear to be wide open as of now.