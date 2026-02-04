This Key Area Has Helped Iowa State Cyclones Improve Offensively

As the Iowa State Cyclones get a little bit of a break before their Saturday matchup against the Baylor Bears, there is a lot to like about how the program is performing.

Following two straight losses a few weeks ago, the Cyclones are once again firing on all cylinders. Since the disappointing stretch, the team has now won four straight games, all of which were in convincing fashion.

The recent success has moved them back up a couple of spots in the AP Poll to seventh, after falling to ninth. While the team has been solid in the Otzelberger era, they have been known more so for their abilities on the defensive end of the court. While that has remained a strength, the offense is starting to get rolling as well. This year, Iowa State has had some star power emerge on that end of the court, and it has been an impressive team effort.

Head coach T.J. Otzelberger recently spoke with William Seals of On3 about what has helped the offense of the Cyclones improve so much this year, and he highlighted their ability to move the ball as a team.

“I think offensively, it shows up by how we’re able to play later in possession, share the ball, move the ball. We’re scoring it efficiently because everybody’s involved. It doesn’t stick.

Ball Movement Has Led to Offensive Success

Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On the offensive side of the court, the improvements made by Iowa State are one of the main reasons why they are 20-2 on the season and a true contender for a spot in the Final Four. Currently, they have four players averaging in double figures, with Milan Momcilovic, Joshua Jefferson, Tamin Lipsey, and Killyan Toure all over 10 points a night.

The emergence of Momcilovic as the best shooter in college basketball has been a great surprise, but the overall efforts around him and the ball movement from the team have helped him get open looks.

Currently, the team is averaging 18.5 assists per game, with Jefferson and Lipsey both over five per game. Jefferson’s ability to pass out of the post has helped the team in the half-court, while Lipsey continues to be a great senior guard.

With a well-balanced attack offensively, it is easy to see why the Cyclones are ranked sixth in KenPom offensive efficiency. Furthermore, as both a Top 10 offense and defense, Iowa State could very well be cutting down the nets when the season is all said and done.

