This Position Will Be a Strength for Iowa State Basketball Next Season

The Iowa State Cyclones will have a few months before the college basketball season gets rolling, but expectations will be high, and there will be plenty of work to do.

As the Cyclones continue to recruit for the future, this is a program that has really taken a big step forward in recent years. Since T.J. Otzelberger has taken over, there has been a new standard in Ames.

Iowa State is now a perennial threat in the Big 12, and with three Sweet 16 appearances in the last five years, are also proving to be one of the best teams in the country. This past season, it felt like the Cyclones had the chance and the ability to go on a Final Four run.

They were ranked as high as number two in the AP Poll and got off to a (16-0) start to the season. With a good showing in the Big 12 tournament as well, the team had a lot of momentum heading into the NCAA tournament. Unfortunately, a key injury to Joshua Jefferson resulted in them coming up short of their goals.

Now, as the team prepares for next season, they will have a much different-looking roster, but one that could be really good again. One position that will be a strength for them is at center.

Center Is a Strength

Iowa State Cyclones forward Blake Buchanan | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

With both Blake Buchanan and Dominykas Pleta returning, this could be a fantastic one-two punch in the front court at the center position. Buchanan was the starter for nearly the entire season and took a nice step forward. The transfer from the Virginia Cavaliers averaged 8.5 points and 5.1 rebounds in 24.5 minutes per game. While he wasn’t a prolific scorer, he was a very efficient one with a field goal percentage of 63.5.

Coming into his senior season, he will be looking to take another step forward, and there is reason to believe he can be even better.

Furthermore, with Pleta coming back as well, the massive freshman is a player who could take a significant jump forward in his sophomore year. Last season, he showed some encouraging signs as the backup, averaging 4.4 points and 2.3 rebounds in 11.3 minutes per game.

It will be interesting to see how Otzelberger divides the minutes between his two big men. Pleta figures to be someone who should have a bit of an increased role, but Buchanan is really good, and taking minutes from him won’t be easy. This is a great problem to have, and one that Otzelberger will undoubtedly figure out.