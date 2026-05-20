Iowa State Basketball Star Sees Stock Drop After NBA Combine

The Iowa State Cyclones had multiple players participating in the G League and NBA Draft Combines this year.

Point guard Tamin Lipsey was invited to the G League event, while forwards Joshua Jefferson and Milan Momcilovic were at the NBA one. All three have their sights set on being selected in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Out of the trio, Jefferson seemingly has the best chance of hearing his name called. However, he may have to wait longer than originally anticipated because he didn’t blow away talent evaluators during the combine.

Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report named Jefferson as one of the four players whose stock fell the most during the combine, and it is hard to argue against that based on how he performed.

Joshua Jefferson seeing stock drop after NBA draft combine

May 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Joshua Jefferson participates in the 2026 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Coming into the pre-draft process, scouts and evaluators already had a good idea of what kind of player the former Cyclones star was. He didn’t test very well athletically, and his shooting was inconsistent.

Those are two areas of Jefferson’s game that were already well known. He showed improvements as a shooter during his senior year and operated as the team’s hub offensively, showcasing incredible playmaking ability, which helped raise his value.

However, the best opportunity that he would have had to quell some of the worries about his athleticism would have come in the scrimmages. Alas, he opted not to participate in the games, which has him heading in the wrong direction on draft big boards.

Wasserman’s latest projections have Jefferson being selected No. 41. That is a sizable drop from someone who, before his injury in the Round of 64 in the 2026 NCAA Tournament, was flirting with being a first-round prospect.

As things currently stand, it would be a surprise if he is selected that high. He is going to have to impress during individual workouts because his stock has stagnated while other players in the range have increased their stocks with excellent showings during the combine.

Already 23 years old, Jefferson doesn’t have much room for error when it comes to the pre-draft process. There are assuredly already franchises that have docked him for his age, believing he doesn’t have the upside of the younger players in the draft class.

Possessing a well-rounded skill set is something that some teams will value. He can be plugged right into a lineup given his extensive experience collegiately. But lacking a singular elite skill is something that could work against him when compared to other players on the board.