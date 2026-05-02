Three Biggest Questions for Iowa State Football Entering Upcoming Season

Since the breakup between the Iowa State Cyclones and Matt Campbell, there have been tons of question marks revolving around the program. Would players stay? Would they perform well in the transfer portal? Everyone had questions, and no one had answers until later on.

Now, the college football season is just a few months away, and Iowa State has fielded a roster, but still has tons of questions leading into the year. Let’s take a look at three burning Iowa State football questions entering the 2026 season.

Can They Stay Consistent?

Jimmy Rogers speaks during his introductory press conference as Iowa State’s coach | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Iowa State has qualified for a bowl game eight of the last nine years (Only competed in seven), and have been one of the most consistent teams in college football recently. But now, things are changing, and they may not reach the same level of consistency that they had in the past.

The Cyclones don’t have to have a dominant season, or even do that well, but just need to keep the consistent nature and not fall into a rebuild. They need to qualify for a bowl game again, or at least come pretty close. If they fail to do so, things will get really bad really fast.

Who Will Step up?

Iowa State quarterback Jaylen Raynor | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Iowa State’s overall roster isn’t stacked, but there are a few players that could take a step up. Of course, quarterback Jaylen Raynor needs to be the guy to help the Cyclones do well. But so does wide receiver Omari Hayes, tight end Tyler Fortenberry, defensive lineman Issac Terrell, and more.

These players need to step up as leaders, and make sure that they can navigate the locker room when things go wrong. Next season could be successful, but there certainly will be tons of ups and downs. Iowa State needs a regulator in the locker room.

Will the Offensive Line Be Good Enough?

Iowa State offensive line coach Jake Thornton | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The offensive line is definitely one of the weak spots for the Cyclones next season. While they have intriguing young talent, none are super proven, and not a single one was a starter at a power five school. Iowa State needs a few offensive linemen to take a step up, and allow Raynor to flourish to the best of his abilities.

Luckily for the Cyclones though, the offensive line doesn’t need to be perfect, as Raynor’s ground game is underrated and strong overall. As long as the line is decent, Iowa State should do well next season.