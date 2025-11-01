Three Bold Predictions for Iowa State Cyclones vs Arizona State Sun Devils
The Iowa State Cyclones are getting set for their Week 10 matchup against the Arizona State Sun Devils and they are in desperate need for a win.
Coming into the week, the Cyclones are on a three-game losing streak in the Big 12 and have quickly seen their aspirations of making the conference title game disappear. With four games to go, it will all be about finishing the season strong for the team now and to try and get into the best bowl game possible.
While the campaign might be a disappointment based on preseason expectations, they could still get to 10 wins if they run the table in the regular season and win a potential bowl game. That will all have to start this week against the Sun Devils, and the program will be in a strong position to earn a win. Here are three bold predictions for the Cyclones in Week 10.
Defense Shows Up
The defense of Iowa State is likely going to be catching a massive break in this game with Arizona State dealing with some injuries to key players. Sam Leavitt has already been ruled out for the game and their top wide receiver Jordyn Tyson has been listed as out.
Due to the injuries in the secondary, this matchup could have been a nightmare for the Cyclones if Leavitt and Tyson had both been healthy. The talented wide receiver is likely going to be a first-round pick, and Iowa State would have had no answer for him.
Prediction: Iowa State holds Sun Devils to 17 points
Becht Bounces Back
Even though he has had a strong year overall, Becht's last two games have not been the best performance. The junior is certainly partially to blame for the team losing the last couple of games with missed throws and turnovers.
The loss against the BYU Cougars was likely rock bottom for him with three interceptions and now it’s time for the quarterback to bounce back. This will be a good opportunity to do so against an opponent who has given up a good amount of points this year.
Prediction: 300 passing yards, four total touchdowns
Losing Streak is Snapped
With the Cyclones playing at home and key members of Arizona State likely to be out, this is a prime spot to snap the losing streak and try to salvage the season. Despite the three straight losses, there is still a lot of talent on this team, and they should be able to rise to the occasion in a winnable game.