Three Bold Predictions for Iowa State Cyclones vs Arizona State Sun Devils

Here are three bold predictions for the Iowa State Cyclones against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Nick Ziegler

Iowa State Cyclones' football head coach Matt Campbell reacts during the first quarter game against Arizona in the Big-12 conference showdown on Sept. 27, 2025, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.
Iowa State Cyclones' football head coach Matt Campbell reacts during the first quarter game against Arizona in the Big-12 conference showdown on Sept. 27, 2025, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.

The Iowa State Cyclones are getting set for their Week 10 matchup against the Arizona State Sun Devils and they are in desperate need for a win. 

Coming into the week, the Cyclones are on a three-game losing streak in the Big 12 and have quickly seen their aspirations of making the conference title game disappear. With four games to go, it will all be about finishing the season strong for the team now and to try and get into the best bowl game possible. 

While the campaign might be a disappointment based on preseason expectations, they could still get to 10 wins if they run the table in the regular season and win a potential bowl game. That will all have to start this week against the Sun Devils, and the program will be in a strong position to earn a win. Here are three bold predictions for the Cyclones in Week 10. 

Defense Shows Up 

Iowa State Cyclones' defensive lineman Domonique Orange
Iowa State Cyclones' defensive lineman Domonique Orange

The defense of Iowa State is likely going to be catching a massive break in this game with Arizona State dealing with some injuries to key players. Sam Leavitt has already been ruled out for the game and their top wide receiver Jordyn Tyson has been listed as out. 

Due to the injuries in the secondary, this matchup could have been a nightmare for the Cyclones if Leavitt and Tyson had both been healthy. The talented wide receiver is likely going to be a first-round pick, and Iowa State would have had no answer for him. 

Prediction: Iowa State holds Sun Devils to 17 points

Becht Bounces Back 

Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht
Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht

Even though he has had a strong year overall, Becht's last two games have not been the best performance. The junior is certainly partially to blame for the team losing the last couple of games with missed throws and turnovers. 

The loss against the BYU Cougars was likely rock bottom for him with three interceptions and now it’s time for the quarterback to bounce back. This will be a good opportunity to do so against an opponent who has given up a good amount of points this year. 

Prediction: 300 passing yards, four total touchdowns 

Losing Streak is Snapped

Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell
Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell

With the Cyclones playing at home and key members of Arizona State likely to be out, this is a prime spot to snap the losing streak and try to salvage the season. Despite the three straight losses, there is still a lot of talent on this team, and they should be able to rise to the occasion in a winnable game. 

Prediction: Iowa State 31, Arizona State 17

NICK ZIEGLER

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20.

