Three Bold Predictions for Iowa State Cyclones vs Iowa Hawkeyes in Cy-Hawk Matchup

Coming off a massive win against the Purdue Boilermakers, the Iowa State Cyclones will now be facing off against their rival in the Cy-Hawk game.

It has been a really strong season so far for the Cyclones, and they will be putting their perfect record on the line against the Iowa Hawkeyes. This will be one of the last remaining games of the calendar year for Iowa State, and they have a very good chance of being undefeated heading into 2026.

While the record for the Hawkeyes has been solid, they were blown out by the Michigan State Spartans in their most challenging game of the campaign thus far. With that being said, the Cyclones will be a heavy favorite in this one, and as one of the best teams in the country, should come away with another home win. However, it is a rivalry game, and anything can happen. Here are three bold predictions for the Cy-Hawk matchup.

Lipsey Outduels Stirtz

Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The guard matchup in this game is going to be key, especially for the Hawkeyes. Senior guard Bennett Stirtz is the straw that stirs the drink for Iowa on the offensive end of the court. He is currently averaging 18.8 points per game and is the only scorer on the team in double figures.

If Tamin Lipsey is able to shut him down, it is going to be an easy win for the Cyclones. While Iowa State’s senior guard is a great defender, he can also put the ball in the basket.

Prediction: Lipsey outscores Stirtz by four points

Momcilovic Stays Hot

Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

One of the best players of late for Iowa State has been their junior forward Milan Momcilovic. The talented junior has taken a massive step forward so far compared to his sophomore campaign and has been a significant part of the success of the team this season.

As the leading scorer for the team now at 18.3 points per game, he has been playing great of late. In his last three games, he has scored 20 points or more in all of them. Furthermore, he has reached the 20-point mark in four of his previous five games. That will continue on Thursday night, and it will be another impressive performance.

Prediction: Momcilovic is the game’s leading scorer

Cyclones Blowout Win

Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even though the records indicate this game should be a close one, Iowa State is the better team in nearly every major area. It’s hard to find a way that the Hawkeyes are going to be able to compete in this one.

While it could have been a letdown spot following their road win against the Boilermakers, the Cyclones will not be letting their in-state rival get anything but their undivided attention. Expect a comfortable win by Iowa State in this one.

Prediction: Cyclones win 88-70

More Iowa State Cyclones News: