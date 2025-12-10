History Is on the Side of Iowa State Cyclones As National Championship Contenders

The Iowa State Cyclones earned arguably the most impressive win of the 2025-26 men’s college basketball season to date when they went on the road to West Lafayette, Indiana, to face the Purdue Boilermakers.

Mackey Arena is considered one of the best home court advantages in the country, but that didn’t stop the Cyclones from dominating. They picked up a shocking 81-58 victory, making history with their 23-point margin of victory.

That win catapulted them up the AP Poll Top 25 for Week 6. They are now sitting at No. 4, rising from No. 10 last week and steadily moving up from No. 16, where they began the campaign.

Historically, that puts them right where they want to be so that they can be considered legitimate national championship contenders.

History is one side of Iowa State has a contender

As shared by Ryan Hammer on X, every men’s basketball national champion since 2004 has been ranked inside the top 12 of the AP Poll in Week 6. History could very well repeat itself with so many incredible teams currently residing in the top 12 of the rankings.

Iowa State has certainly looked the part of a contender, steamrolling basically every opponent they have faced. The only team that has kept a game closer than 16 points has been the St. John’s Red Storm, who the Cyclones defeated in thrilling fashion in their first game of the Players Era Festival, 83-82.

They currently have an average margin of victory of 30 points, including a 64-point drubbing of the Alcorn State Braves at Hilton Coliseum. Alas, Iowa State hasn’t just been beating up on lower-tier teams in buy games at home.

They have already played five Power Conference schools, four of which were on neutral sites and one in a true road game, defeating them all. Another premier matchup awaits with the Iowa Hawkeyes coming to Ames for the next chapter of the Cy-Hawk Rivalry.

If the Cyclones can handle business in that game, they will very likely be heading into their Big 12 schedule with an undefeated record. Matchups with the Eastern Illinois Panthers, Long Beach State 49ers and Houston Christian Huskies close out their non-conference schedule after Iowa.

All three of those games will be played at Hilton Coliseum, and their opponents have a combined record of 9-18. Victories in all three contests would have them owning a 13-0 record heading into conference play, which would be one of the best starts in program history.

