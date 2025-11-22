Three Bold Predictions for Iowa State Cyclones vs Kansas Jayhawks in Week 13
Week 13 has arrived for the Iowa State Cyclones, who are hoping to finish the season strong, coming off their bye week against the Kansas Jayhawks.
It was great to see the Cyclones finally snap the losing streak against the TCU Horned Frogs in Week 11, even if it wasn’t their best game. The win was their sixth of the year, and they are officially bowl eligible. Now, the program will be hoping to start up a new winning streak, which they proved they were capable of doing in the first five games of the campaign.
The Week 13 matchup against the Jayhawks is going to be a challenging game, and this is a team that has given them some problems in recent years. However, the Cyclones are at home coming off a bye week and should be well prepared for this matchup. Here are three bold predictions for what could be an exciting game.
Big Day for Brahmer
Due to the injury to their other tight end, Gabe Burkle, it is going to be Benjamin Brahmer as the clear-cut first tight end for the team. It will be interesting to see how the offense makes some adjustments without Burkle, but it will undoubtedly increase the workload for Brahmer.
The talented tight end is one of the best offensive weapons for the team, and they are going to need a strong performance from him. Brahmer has been really steady this year, and he will be poised for a big game.
Prediction: Five Receptions, 60 Receiving Yards, One Touchdown
Becht Dazzles
It has been a terrible stretch for junior quarterback Rocco Becht, and Iowa State will be hoping that he can turn it around this week. Getting a week off might have helped him heal up a bit, and the hope will be that he can deliver a big game.
In the matchup between these two teams last year, Becht dazzled with a monster performance. Even though they didn’t get the win in that matchup, he showed that he is capable of exploiting this Jayhawks defense.
Prediction: 300 Passing Yards and Three Passing Touchdowns
Cyclones Win a Shootout
With the defense of Iowa State being banged up, they are going to have a hard time stopping the talented offense of the Jayhawks. In the matchup last year, Kansas was able to come away with a shootout victory. This year, it feels like it could be trending toward another shootout.
The Cyclones will need their quarterback to be better than he has been in recent weeks, but there is reason to believe that they can pull off the win if that’s the case.