Three Bold Predictions for Iowa State Cyclones vs Purdue Boilermakers

The Iowa State Cyclones are getting set for one of their most challenging games of the year against the Purdue Boilermakers in what could be a Final Four preview on Saturday.

While the Saturday slate is loaded with great out-of-conference matchups, arguably the best is going to be between the Cyclones and the Boilermakers. Each of these teams is undefeated on the season, and this is a matchup of contrasting styles that will be fun to watch.

Even though it is still December, this is going to be a massive resume-building game for both programs. Furthermore, as each team prepares for conference play, a big matchup like this can help sharpen a program. For Iowa State, especially, which is on the road, this could be the most challenging environment that they play in all year.

With it being such a massive matchup, here are three bold predictions for what should be an excellent game.

Milan Stays Hot

Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the top surprises for Iowa State so far this season has been the play of junior forward Milan Momcilovic. So far this year, he is averaging 18.1 points per game and has seen a dramatic increase in production in that area.

It is no secret that the increase in production is coming from his ability to shoot better from beyond the arc, and he has been highly efficient in that area. So far, he is shooting 54.5 percent from three-point range, while hitting 4.3 per game. The Boilermakers might be improved defensively this year, but Momcilovic is a mismatch for most opponents.

Prediction: 20 points and four three-pointers made.

Jefferson Outduels Kaufman-Renn

Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The battle between Joshua Jefferson and Trey Kaufman-Renn is going to be an exciting one to watch on Saturday afternoon. These are two of the best forwards in the country, and they should be seeing a fair amount of each other on both ends of the court.

Jefferson is coming off a fantastic performance at the Players Era Festival, in which he stepped up to lead the team with Tamin Lipsey out. The talented forward showcased that he can also have the offense run through him as a strong passer.

Prediction: Jefferson totals more points, rebounds, and assists than Kaufman-Renn.

Cyclones Suffer Tough First Loss

Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

With this being a road game between two fairly even teams despite the contrasting styles, the fact that it is an actual home game for Purdue makes a big difference. The first major road game of the campaign is never easy for a program, and this game is going to be a significant test for Iowa State.

While the offense is much improved and players have been stepping up and scoring for the program, doing that in a challenging road environment is a different ball game. Unfortunately, the Cyclones won’t come away with a win in this one, but it will be a game that helps them in the long run.

Prediction: Purdue 79-Cyclones 76

