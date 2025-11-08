Three Bold Predictions for Iowa State Cyclones vs TCU Horned Frogs
The Iowa State Cyclones will be getting set for a tough matchup on the road against the TCU Horned Frogs, with the hopes of ending a four-game losing streak.
It has been a tough stretch for the Cyclones for the last month or so. It wasn't all that long ago that the team was 5-0 and ranked in the Top 25 of the country. Unfortunately, that feels like a long time ago, and Iowa State is now just trying to snap their losing streak and get their sixth win to become bowl eligible.
Week 11 was always going to be a challenging matchup for the Cyclones on the road, and with the matchup here, that has proven to be true. Iowa State is a significant underdog in this game and could very well be on a five-game losing streak heading into their next bye week.
With this being a crucial game for the Horned Frogs and the Cyclones, who are also trying to get their sixth win, it should be a good matchup. Here are three bold predictions for the Week 11 showdown
Hoover Lights Up Cyclones' Defense
Coming into the game, one of the key areas that the team is going to have to watch out for is the passing attack of the Horned Frogs. Led by quarterback Josh Hoover, this is arguably the best passing offense in the conference and is going to present a number of challenges for the Cyclones.
With the secondary being extremely banged up, it’s hard to expect that this unit will be able to slow down TCU through the air. Expect a big game from Hoover and company on Saturday.
Prediction: 330 passing yards and four passing touchdowns
Becht Finds Some Success
It has not been a good stretch for the talented junior at Iowa State in the last three games. Coming into the campaign, expectations were high for Becht and rightfully so. He was entering his third year as a starter and was expected to lead this team.
Early on in the season, he was making some good plays both with his arm and with his legs, while coming up big-time in the clutch. Unfortunately, turnovers and missed throws have become the norm of late, and his struggles have cost this team wins. Fortunately, the Horned Frogs don’t have the best pass defense, and this could be his chance to get back on track.
Prediction: 275 passing yards, three total touchdowns, one interception
Cyclones Lose in a Shootout
This matchup feels like it is going to be a shootout with a couple of defenses that are projected to struggle. The edge certainly goes to both offenses in this one, and it is shaping up to be an exciting game on Saturday afternoon.
With all of the injuries to the secondary, it’s hard to predict that Iowa State is going to be able to slow down the talented offense of TCU. However, the Cyclones are capable of putting up some points; it just likely won’t be enough.