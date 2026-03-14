Three Key Numbers From Iowa State Basketball's Loss to Arizona Wildcats

In what will go down as one of the best games during the conference tournaments, the Iowa State Cyclones came up just short against the Arizona Wildcats in a thrilling matchup.

Coming into the game, this figured to be a good one, and it sure did live up to the hype. Thanks to a great game-winning shot by Jaden Bradley, the Wildcats were able to escape with the win over the Cyclones in an 82-80 thriller.

Even though it might have been a tough loss for the program, Iowa State should feel very good about the outlook for the team going forward. They were just able to go toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the country and a true title contender.

In the matchup, there were some great performances from both sides, and also some key numbers that dictated the outcome. Here are a few key numbers from the game.

8

Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey | William Purnell-Imagn Images

The number eight was significant for the Cyclones, both for a good reason and a bad reason, in this one. On the positive side, it was the number of three-pointers that star shooter Milan Momcilovic hit in the game, which tied a career-high. However, it was also the number of points that Tamin Lipsey scored in a tough night for the star senior.

Seeing Momcilovic get hot was a great thing for the program and hopefully something that he can carry into the NCAA tournament. When he is able to perform like that, Iowa State is going to be a hard team to beat.

26

Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell'orso | William Purnell-Imagn Images

The Wildcats are known for their depth and the ability to go truly eight deep. In the win, it was a bench player who led the way for them. Anthony Dell'Orso had one of his best games of the season, totaling 26 points on 10-for-14 shooting from the field. Furthermore, he also went six-for-nine from beyond the arc. Arizona is able to beat opponents in multiple ways, and on Friday night, it was Dell’Orso who stepped up.

21

Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson | William Purnell-Imagn Images

For the third straight game, it was an impressive showing for senior forward Joshua Jefferson. He was able to total 21 points in the victory and eclipsed the 20-point mark in every game in the Big 12 tournament. The forward is playing some of his best basketball of the season right now, and the timing is good. When he is at a Player of the Year caliber level, the Cyclones will be tough to stop.