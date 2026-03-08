Three Key Numbers from Iowa State Cyclones' Win Against Arizona State Sun Devils

The Iowa State Cyclones were able to get back in the win column following back-to-back losses in convincing fashion over the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Coming into Saturday, the Cyclones were a team that really needed to get a win after a couple of bad losses to the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Arizona Wildcats. Despite Iowa State being a great team for most of the season, they have been struggling of late.

To start this game, it was shaping up like it was going to be another disappointing performance. Despite being a heavy favorite at home, the Sun Devils were right in the mix in the first half of this game. Fortunately, an amazing second half by the Cyclones helped them pull away and secure a win. Here are three key numbers from the victory for Iowa State.

24-0

Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

While it might not have been the best start to the game, the team did get rolling in the second half and pulled off one of the best stretches of baseball of the entire season. A 24-0 run helped create a massive gap between the Cyclones and the Sun Devils, and it showed that this team can still be one of the best in the country. A lot of it started on the defensive end of the court, and that resulted in easy baskets on offense.

12

Iowa State Cyclones guard Killyan Toure | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

One of the areas that Iowa State prides themselves on is being a great offensive rebounding team. In this matchup, they dominated in that category, out-rebounding Arizona State on the offensive glass by a 12-4 margin. When the Cyclones win the battle on the offensive glass, it usually translates to good things for the program.

16

Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

In the win, arguably the best aspect of the team was the defense. Iowa State was able to force the Sun Devils into 23 turnovers and totaled 16 steals. Leading the way for the team was senior point guard Tamin Lipsey with six. However, the team also had four players record at least two steals in a very impressive showing.

For Lipsey, six steals in his final game in Hilton Coliseum were a very fitting end to his career at home. While he still hopefully has a lot of games to go with the Cyclones, he is going to go down as one of the best players in program history. A massive win and a ridiculous defensive performance feel like a very fitting end to his home career in Ames.