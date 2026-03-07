Cyclones Second Half Avalanche Saves Senior Day Against Sun Devils

The Iowa State Cyclones entered their regular-season finale against the Arizona State Sun Devils riding a two-game losing streak.

Losses against the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Arizona Wildcats preceded their matchup with Arizona State. The Sun Devils entered the game riding high after defeating the Kansas Jayhawks in their last matchup.

However, with it being Senior Day, the Cyclones had a little extra pep in their step. After a brutal first half, which saw Arizona State take a 41-37 lead into the locker room, Iowa State flipped a switch.

They put together an incredibly dominant second half, which featured arguably their best stretch of basketball this season. With 17:03 remaining, Massamba Diop made a 15-foot jump shot to give the Sun Devils a 45-41 lead.

Iowa State uses dominant second half to blow out Arizona State

Mar 7, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Killyan Toure (27) goes to the basket against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

It would be the last time Arizona State scored for a while, with the Cyclones going on a remarkable run to wrestle control of the game away. They went on a 24-0 run, turning what was a close game into a blowout.

The Sun Devils didn’t make another basket until Andrija Grbovic knocked down a 3-pointer with 6:21 remaining. That was nearly 11 game minutes without a basket, with their only points being three free throws during that span.

Throughout T.J.Otzelberger's tenure as head coach, the team has played defense at a high level. That happened against Arizona State, which was forced into 23 total turnovers. Iowa State took full advantage, scoring 29 points off those miscues.

It was one of the biggest differences in the game, with the Cyclones’ nine turnovers being turned into only eight points.

The dominant second half that helped Iowa State to its 25th victory of the campaign. This is only the eighth time in the men’s basketball program history that they have reached the 25-win threshold.

This was a perfect sendoff for the seniors on the Cyclones, Tamin Lipsey, Nate Heise, Joshua Jefferson, Eric Mulder and Dominick Nelson, who played their final game at Hilton Coliseum of their careers.

Lipsey was excellent, scoring 16 points with six assists, two rebounds and six steals. Jefferson got things back on track with 16 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block.

Next up for Iowa State is the 2026 Big 12 Tournament. They have guaranteed themselves a top-five seed with the win, but a double-bye likely won’t be obtained.

But, on a positive note, there is still a chance they can earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament after the UConn Huskies suffered a loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles, likely knocking them back down to a two-seed.