Three Key Players for Iowa State Cyclones To Secure Victory Against BYU Cougars

Nick Ziegler

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht (3) prepares to pass in the second quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field.
Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht (3) prepares to pass in the second quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Iowa State Cyclones are heading into Week 9 with a few key players that they are going to be counting on to help them get a win against the BYU Cougars. 

This is going to be arguably the biggest game of the year for the program, and a chance to turn their season back around is theirs for the taking. The Cougars are coming in ranked 11th in the country, and a win would do wonders for the Cyclones’ standing in the Big 12 and nationally

Iowa State is slightly favored in this matchup, and that is mainly because of the talent that they have on this team. Despite losing two games in a row, the team can turn things around with a win. It won’t be easy, but here are three key players for the Cyclones in Week 9

Carson Hansen

Iowa State Cyclones' running back Carson Hansen
Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After missing the last game and a half with a concussion, Hansen is going to be back in the lineup and that is a good thing for the Cyclones’ offense. While the rushing attack was really strong with Abu Sama III having a couple of great games, having both in the lineup is ideal for the team. 

Hansen is the better receiver out of the backfield, and the team should be able to utilize both of them effectively. After the emergence of Sama over the last couple of weeks, the team should certainly continue to give him the ball. However, adding Hansen will provide them with a great one-two punch

Kyle Konrardy 

Iowa State Cyclones place kicker Kyle Konrardy
Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

The absence of the star kicker for Iowa State was certainly felt during the two-game losing streak. Multiple times on the plus side of the 50-yard line the team struggled to get points on the board and had to make decisions that they normally wouldn't have if Konrardy would have been healthy. 

With the talented kicker expected to be back, it will help the offense quite a bit and alleviate some of the tough decisions that Matt Campbell and the coaching staff have had to make.

Rocco Becht

Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht
Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Despite the overall season being a good one for Becht, the junior had his worst game of the year against the Colorado Buffaloes in the loss. The signal caller struggled to get the offense going and just seemed off most of the game. 

Heading into their biggest matchup of the year, the Cyclones will need their star quarterback to be at his best in this game. As shown against the Buffaloes, the team would be hard-pressed to earn a victory if he isn't at his best. 

Published
