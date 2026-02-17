The Iowa State Cyclones were able to earn a massive victory over the Houston Cougars on Monday night in a game that could change the trajectory of their season.

Following an impressive win over the Kansas Jayhawks, the Cyclones didn’t have much time to enjoy and were right back in action on Big Monday. In the game of the night, the highly anticipated matchup between two Top 6 teams did not disappoint.

It was a bit of a tale of two halves, with the offenses being showcased early on, and the defense took over in the second half. With both teams being two of the best in the country, this was another statement win for Iowa State and should prove that they are indeed a true Final Four contender.

It was a really exciting game from start to finish and certainly had a March Madness feel to it. With the dust settled, here are three key takeaways from the game.

Balanced Attack

Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In a big game, sometimes it is the stars that need to lead the way for a team to secure a win. However, for the Cyclones, it was a well-balanced attack on Monday night, and that is a great strength of the team. Of the eight players who played, each of them had at least six points, and no player had more than 12. That is some incredible balance for the program, and when things were going well on offense, they were moving the ball around really nicely and just finding the open player.

Heise is the X-Factor

Iowa State Cyclones guard Nate Heise | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Head coach T.J. Otzelberger has been very adamant that the x-factor for the team this year is Nate Heise, and he proved it on Monday in the win. Coming off the bench, Heise scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds. While it was a solid performance, his late three-pointer was key for the team. It was an interesting lineup for Otzelberger down the stretch, but his x-factor was on the court to close out the game and help the team get the win.

Iowa State Cyclones forward Dominykas Pleta | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cyclones to the One-Line?

With a win against the number two-ranked team in the country, it is the type of victory that is going to change things in a significant way for Iowa State. Assuming they finish the week strong, this is a team that should be in the Top 4 of the AP Poll, and they are going to be looking at moving toward being on the one-line in bracket projections. Back-to-back signature wins have come at a great time, and the team has built a ton of momentum.

