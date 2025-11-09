Three Key Takeaways From Iowa State Cyclones' Victory Against TCU Horned Frogs
The Iowa State Cyclones were able to snap their four-game losing streak with a win against the TCU Horned Frogs in Week 11.
Despite it not being a pretty game for the Cyclones, the team was able to secure its sixth win of the season and, more importantly, snap its losing streak. Coming into the matchup, the team was rightfully a significant underdog with their struggles of late. However, the Big 12 has seen its fair share of upsets, and this was a significant one.
Iowa State was able to play spoiler and might have ruined the chances of TCU to make the Big 12 title game. Coming into the game, this was a team that controlled their own destiny, but that is no more. For the Cyclones, while a win was great to see, it wasn’t a great game. However, a win is a win, and Iowa State can now head into their final bye week with some momentum. Here are three takeaways from the sixth win of the year.
Becht’s Struggles Continue
With a somewhat favorable matchup going into the game, the Cyclones were hoping to see their star quarterback snap out of his funk. For the three games prior to this matchup, the junior was not playing well, and it likely cost them a couple of wins.
In Week 11, it looked like more of the same for Becht. While his receivers dropped numerous passes, which didn’t help, he also didn’t perform well. Overall, he totaled just 111 passing yards on nine-for-24 passing, with two more interceptions in this one, which is now seven in the last four games.
Cyclones Make Big Plays at the Right Time
While it might not have been an excellent performance overall, there were some big plays made by the team to secure the win. In the fourth quarter, Iowa State was able to return a punt for a touchdown to give them the lead late. This was a nice boost from the special teams unit that picked up other units that were underperforming.
Furthermore, even though the defense gave up a lot of yards to the Horned Frogs, they were able to cause a few turnovers. The most important one is coming late in the fourth quarter with TCU driving. A forced fumble ended their momentum and gave the ball back to the Cyclones’ offense late.
Iowa State Becomes Bowl Eligible
Even though this was a team that was hoping to be playing for a Big 12 title, the Cyclones have had to alter some of their goals due to the struggles of late. After the win, the team is sitting with a 6-4 record and a couple of easier games on the schedule down the stretch.
An 8-4 regular season wouldn’t be bad for the program, but it is a disappointment based on expectations. Fortunately, the team will be bowl eligible now, and that is always exciting. The campaign might not have gone according to plan, but there could be some positive takeaways when it's all said and done.