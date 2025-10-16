Three Players Iowa State Cyclones Hope Will Be Back After Bye Week
After two straight conference losses, the Iowa State Cyclones are now on their second bye week of the season, and it comes at a good time. Following a bad loss to the Colorado Buffaloes on the road, this was clearly a team that needed a bit of a reset, and the bye week should help with that.
Overall, having a 5-2 record is solid, but the 2-2 record in conference play is far from ideal. This was a team that just a couple of weeks ago was hoping to play in the Big 12 title game. While that could still end up being the case, they are going to need some help along the way.
One of the reasons for the struggles of late has been that injuries have piled up for the program. The depth of the team has been tested in the last couple of weeks, and so far, they have struggled. With the bye week here, it gives the team a chance to get healthier and hopefully have some players return. Here are three players that the team will be hoping to see after their week off.
Khijohnn Cummings-Coleman
After leaving the game early against the Arizona Wildcats and having a sling on his shoulder on the sidelines, Cummings-Coleman hasn’t been on the field for the Cyclones. Due to the injuries to Jeremiah Cooper and Jontez Williams, getting their safety back at some point after the bye week would help a secondary that is somewhat depleted.
Unlike Cooper and Williams, Cummings-Coleman hasn’t been ruled out for the rest of the year, but there also isn’t a timeline for his return. Hopefully, he will be able to return soon after the bye week, but his status remains uncertain.
Carson Hansen
The star running back for Iowa State left their game early against the Cincinnati Bearcats after suffering a concussion and despite being listed as questionable throughout the week, he missed the game against the Colorado Buffaloes as well.
Fortunately, Abu Sama III has been able to pick up the slack for Hansen being out, but the team would greatly benefit from having both in the lineup. Due to Hansen's concussion, the extra week off should allow him to be back for the matchup against the Cougars.
Kyle Konrardy
One of the key pieces that the team has missed is their talented kicker, Kyle Konrardy. In the last two games especially, his absence has been felt with the team missing field goals and having to make decisions on offense in the opposing team's territory that they normally wouldn’t have had if Konrardy was healthy.
The talented kicker was starting to kick again before the bye week, which is a good indication that he should be back soon. Hopefully, with the matchup against BYU being a massive game, he will be back on the field for the Cyclones.