Three Reasons Why Iowa State Cyclones Had a Great Regular Season

Despite a bit of a struggle in conference play, the Iowa State Cyclones have had an immensely successful season.

They have beaten the St. John’s Red Storm en route to a 3-0 Players Era and then took down then number one ranked Purdue Boilermakers on the road by 23 points, Furthermore, they beat their rival, the Iowa Hawkeyes, and had one of the most successful three day weekends in Ames history, taking down both the ninth ranked Kansas Jayhawks and the second ranked Houston Cougars. Calling this season a success would be an understatement.

Throughout the year, head coach T.J. Otzelberger and Iowa State have built an identity that has won them a plethora of games and been a main reason why the Cyclones are considered to be one of the best college basketball teams in America. Here are three reasons why they were able to have such a successful regular season.

Shooting

Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Throughout the season, Iowa State fans have gotten to see the incredible emergence of Milan Momcilovic. The junior has proven to be the best shooter in the country by a landslide and can singlehandedly stay in any game this season. However, it’s not just Momcilovic.

Freshman phenom Jamarion Batemon has consistently improved his shooting throughout the season. Even players such as Tamin Lipsey, Joshua Jefferson, and Nate Heise have proven to be great shooters as well given the opportunity.

Star Power

Iowa State has had some of the best star power in the nation this season. Jefferson was a national player of the year contender averaging some of the best overall numbers in the country. Lipsey is one of the best point guards and leaders in the country. Also, Momcilovic is the best shooter in the nation. The big three as a whole is arguably the best in America, and that’s been a clear identity of Iowa State this season.

Homecourt advantage

Iowa State Cyclones on senior day | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Throughout the year, Hilton Coliseum has been one of the toughest places to play in the nation. Whether it’s the travel to Ames, the loud crowd, or the unique traditions, Iowa State fans have made it incredibly tough to come into Hilton and get a win.

The Cyclones went 16-1 at home, getting wins over both Kansas and Houston, and falling just once, to the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Overall, Hilton is a building no team in America wants to come to, and that’s why it’s another reason why they were so successful.