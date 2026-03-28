Three Standout Players from Iowa State Basketball's Loss to Tennessee

Coming into Friday night’s Sweet Sixteen game against the Tennessee Volunteers, the Iowa State Cyclones were hot. They had previously taken down the Tennessee State Tigers in the Round of 64, followed by the Kentucky Wildcats in the Round of 32, both in dominant fashion.

But Tennessee was a much tougher game, and Iowa State trailed at halftime. But the second half got much worse. The Volunteers dominated, ending Iowa State’s great season. It’s a tough way to go out, but it was a very successful season regardless. Unfortunately, Iowa State just can’t win in March.

Let’s take a look at three standouts from Iowa State’s loss to Tennessee.

Nate Heise

Heise went out like an absolute champ. He was a great role player throughout the season but took a complete step up in March. Ever since Joshua Jefferson went down, Heise has been the guy to fill in for his play, and he’s done an incredible job. He had 18 points and five rebounds against Tennessee, keeping Iowa State in the game early and still working hard at the end. Getting rebounds as a guard on defense was crucial in the game as well, and Heise did a phenomenal job at it. He had another complete game, ending his run at Iowa State on an immensely positive note.

Tamin Lipsey

Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Lipsey did everything for Iowa State against Tennessee. He put his body on the line and worked immensely hard all game, trying everything to pull out the win. But unfortunately, it wasn’t enough.

Lipsey finished the game with 18 points, five rebounds, and five assists in the game. Just like Heise, it was quite the way to go out. Lipsey easily had his best March in an Iowa State uniform, and while it didn’t end his way, the growth that he reached throughout his four years can’t go unnoticed.

Killyan Toure

Honestly, there weren’t many quality options for a third standout, but we’ll give it to Toure, especially due to his contributions on defense. His two steals were key for the Cyclones in the game. Offensively, he contributed solidly as well. He finished the game with nine points, four rebounds, and three assists, and was there for a few key rebounds when it seemed like no one could get a rebound. It was another big game from the freshman, who will have a massive role next season as a starter once again.